Fancy a staycation without feeling a burn in your pockets? Well, the stunning new Address Grand Creek Harbour is hosting a flash sale you don’t want to miss.

You will be able to nab 45 per cent off on the best available room rate, but you better be quick as the grand sale will take place for only 72 hours (three days) from Friday, March 3 to 5 – so set your reminders and alarms. You will be able to book a stay at the hotel any time between March 3 to September 30, 2023. It’s a lovely option if you have an anniversary or a birthday to celebrate, or for family or friends coming from out of town.

The hotel is a mere step away from the city’s newest landmark – The Viewing Point. The large viewing deck projects you out onto the water and provides viewers with a completely unobstructed view across the creek towards Downtown Dubai.

But that isn’t the only spot to soak in the views. Those who check in can continue to be mesmerized by the stunning uninterrupted views of the Dubai skyline from different spots in the hotel, from the spacious rooms and suites, to dining venues with alfresco terraces and more.

Once you tear away from the vistas, you will be able to use a number of facilities available at the hotel including the infinity pool, spa and Club Lounge. Bringing little ones along? There are dedicated areas for them to have some fun.

Sound like a dreamy staycation? Plan with your loved ones and to book your room, head to the website here on either March 3, 4 or 5 to avail of the flash sale.

Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, Tel: (0)4 275 8888. addresshotels.com