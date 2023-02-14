Sponsored: Make this your new neighbourhood hangout…

If you’re a JBR or Dubai Marina resident, then this spot needs to become your favourite local pub.

Speakeasy at Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach is a great spot to relax out on the outdoor terrace complete with huge TV screens to catch all the live action. There are multiple weekly offers that will keep you going back, too.

Here are all the happenings…

Daily: Happy Hour

It’s important to know where your closest happy hour is at all times, and with Speakeasy’s daily offer, you will always be in luck. Kicking off at 3pm and ending at 8pm, you and your besties can enjoy drinks from Dhs25 and pints from Dhs32. All your post-work drinks are officially sorted – you can thank us later.

Tuesday: Big Seafood Dump

Seafood lovers are in for a treat every Tuesday with a bucket of delicious fish being dumped right out onto your table – perfect for you to dive into. Feast on shrimps, crabs, mussels, clams and calamari for Dhs199 including a bottle of wine or two pints of hops, from 6pm till 11pm. This deal is ideal for two, but the more the merrier.

Thursday: Clams & Wine

Sip on two hours of unlimited wine every Thursday from 6pm till 11pm, alongside a large portion of clams cooked in a dreamy sauce with a side of fries. This deal can all be enjoyed for Dhs189 per person.

Sunday: Backyard BBQ

Sundays are for friends and good food. From 1pm to 4pm every Sunday everyone is invited to sit back and relax with unlimited drinks and goods from the BBQ. Everyone can tuck into beef skewers, tiger prawns, lamb kofta, sausages and ribs for Dhs199 with soft beverages and Dhs299 for three hours of unlimited house bevs.

Speakeasy, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Dubai, open daily 12.30pm to 3am, multiple daily offers. Tel: (0)50 189 6214, speakeasydubai.com

Images: Provided