A cheeky chat in your ears…

There was once upon a time when everybody was looking to start a podcast or had already started one. In Dubai, there are, unsurprisingly, some pretty incredible stories that should be shared, and thankfully they have the platforms to do so with podcasts. From advice to expat mums, how to rebrand yourself and everything in between…

Here are seven fun Dubai-based podcasts that are worth listening to.

The Change Officer

A podcast that speaks to change makers, entrepreneurs and business leaders, discussing what changes are coming to up-and-coming businesses and how to take advantage of them. There is also a different rendition of the podcast, that focuses on the future of the financial services industry. If you’re looking to find out about what the future holds in all things business check out The Change Officer.

Listen here.

Mother Tongue

Moving abroad can often be a scary and brave feat. In this pod, two expat mums navigate parenthood and all things that make life a little bit easier as a parent living abroad. From sleep patterns to weening their little ones to tips on travelling with toddlers and beyond.

Listen here.

The People of Dubai Podcast

Just two gals having a chat with the people in Dubai that make the city so spectacular. Duo Annie and Hollie get together to host a podcast that highlights the residents of Dubai, to talk about what makes this city so special and to learn the stories that the people that make this city tick. We are all lucky to get to call this truly immaculate place home and they highlight just how diverse we all are.

Listen here.

The Illuminations Podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illuminations World (@illuminationsworld)

On a journey towards conscious and mindful living? Well, The Illuminations Podcast is helping people weekly by bringing on inspiring people in the field of spirituality, healing, personal growth and wellness to help illuminate topics as to how listeners can navigate their way to a happier, healthier and purposeful life.

Listen here.

Around the Emirates

Bi-monthly Sara brings to her listeners a mix of banter and real talk with guests from across the emirates that have a story to tell. From business people to doctors and more, Sara is there to highlight the people around the emirates.

Listen here.

The Kelly Lundberg Podcast

A series of talks of success and profitability from women who make waves and pave new paths in their industry. Kelly provides listeners with a road map to entrepreneurship, digestible tips and steps to take when branding yourself.

Listen here.