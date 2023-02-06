Sponsored: Spend Valentine’s Day on cloud 9…

If you have a very special someone in your life, planning out what to do on the most romantic day of the year can be challenging. However, it’s about to get much simpler thanks to this romantic Valentine’s package, crafted by Balloon Adventures Dubai

The multi-awarded Balloon Ride Operator has created a unique experience that will truly sweep your loved one off their feet. With this offer, you and your loved one will rise four thousand feet in the air above the stunning Arabian Desert, so be prepared to fall in love with the dreamy sunrise views.

The special morning starts just before dawn with a beautiful Valentines-themed drone show. As the excitement starts building, watch as pilots inflate the hot air balloons that will take you on an adventure of a lifetime.

As the balloons slowly ascend, be amazed by the desert coming to life with Arabian oryx, gazelles or wandering camels. Soon after the take-off, you’ll witness the sun rising from the Hajar mountains.

After your one-hour flight, you’ll be chauffeured to a hidden desert oasis on Royal Desert Grounds for a romantic gourmet breakfast picnic served in a private cabana complete with a lovely bouquet of roses for your other half.

If you wish, make the most of February’s perfect weather and end your morning with a gentle nature safari in a vintage Land Rover, exploring the largest Conservation Reserve in the country.

Oh, and if you’re worried about driving out to the desert before the sun is up, don’t worry. Your Valentine’s package includes a private pick-up and drop-off in a comfortable 4×4 vehicle.

The experience will surely be one that rises to the top of the ‘best Valentine’s Day ever’ list. It will cost Dhs3,900 per couple for the whole package.

Working on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry; this romantic experience can be booked any morning from Saturday, February 11 to 14.

Want to book your spot on cloud 9? Visit this link here, or call the team on 04 440 9827 or email info@balloon-adventures.com

Images: Balloon Adventures Dubai