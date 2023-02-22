The UAE Tour is coming through our city tomorrow…

If you’re planning on getting out and about tomorrow, Thursday, February 23 then take note of these road closures around Dubai as they could affect your plans.

Tomorrow will mark the fourth stage of the UAE tour, and as a result, there will be a number of road closures that drivers need to take note of. For convenience, there is a map showing the route that the cycle tour will be taking.

The UAE cycle tour will start at Dubai Shindagha before entering the Al Qudra desert, touching on the Al Qudra cycle track and Expo City. The race will then take a turn onto the West Crescent of The Palm before returning to the base of The Palm and finishing at Dubai Harbour. There will be a number of main roads closed periodically throughout the day.

Roads include Al Asayel street, Al Qudra, E77 and E611, as well as Al Khamila street and Cresent Road on The Palm.

See below for a full breakdown of the road closures.

About the UAE Tour

The fifth edition of the UAE Tour spins into Dubai for an entire day of thrilling road racing. Starting and finishing in Dubai, the event will see professional riders tackle the vast and varied UAE terrain, passing some of the region’s top landmarks as they go. Breaking new ground this year, for the first time in the Middle East, 20 teams of top female cyclists pedal into Dubai for the first-ever Women’s World Tour race in the region.

The UAE Tour is broken up into a total of seven stages and sees racers travelling throughout the emirates. The first race commenced on Monday, February 20 at Al Dhafra castle in Abu Dhabi and the race has since travelled throughout the capital and has now landed in Dubai. After this race, the tour will move to Ras Al Khaimah before heading back to Abu Dhabi and concluding in Al Ain.

theuaetour.com / @theuaetourofficial

Images: The UAE tour