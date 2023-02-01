Dubai’s fun foodie festival is back…

It’s official! Taste of Dubai is back and we’re getting hungry just thinking about it. Taking place from February 3 to 5, the brilliant food festival will take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, bringing together an expected 15,000 foodies over the three days.

If you’ve been before, you’ll know that the event will feature a jam-packed itinerary, including some of the region’s best chefs and restaurants, interactive masterclasses, live entertainment, and more.

Chefs in attendance

Taking part this year will be chef John Torode MBE, a hugely popular celebrity chef on the UK Culinary circuit who has an undisputed passion for the industry. He was recently awarded an MBE for his services to Food, Broadcast and Charity.

Chef Daniel Boulud, originally from Lyon, France has become one of America’s leading culinary authorities. When he lands at Taste of Dubai, expect some incredible food from his Dubai restaurant, Brasserie Boulud.

Celebrity chef, global tastemaker and the man behind W Dubai – The Palm’s top Japanese restaurant, Akira Back has also been confirmed to appear at Taste of Dubai.

Plus, the other heavyweight in W Dubai’s restaurant offering and the person at the helm of the newly awarded Michelin Star outlet, Torno Subito, Massimo Bottura will attend.

What’s On the itinerary

Also on the line-up are top local restaurants serving taster-size portions of their signature dishes, including Carnival by Tresind, Rhodes W1, Bushra by Buddha Bar, Indiya, 11 Woodfire, Shang Palace, Sucre and Lowe.

Reif, by the incredible chef Reif Othman has been added, along with incredible restaurants such as Fi’lia, The Nine, and Goldchix by Goldfish.

Taste of Dubai has also considered those who don’t eat meat, as Thryve, the region’s first plant-based venture will also be present at this year’s festival.

More than food, we’re also promised live entertainment from local bands and DJs, offering everything from chilled acoustic performances to lively DJ sets to have visitors dancing from day to night.

Tickets are now on sale, with standard tickets priced at Dhs75 for a single day. Dhs165 will get you single day entry with two food and two drink vouchers. Then there’s VIP passes for Dhs250 which includes 3 food and 3 drink tokens, plus VIP lounge access all for a single day. Then there’s the weekender packager for Dhs650, with 10 food and 10 drink vouchers, and weekend-long access.

Taste of Dubai, Media City Amphitheatre, Feb 3 3pm to 12am, Feb 4 noon to midnight, Feb 5 noon to 10pm, from Dhs75. tasteofdubaifestival.com