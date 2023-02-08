Sponsored: Dine under a sky full of stars…

Deciding on Valentine’s Day plans can be daunting, but if you’re looking for something that will truly wow your loved one then look no further. Th8 Palm has got you covered with an intimate beachside dinner along with deals on overnight stays – the perfect way to make your special someone feel loved this Valentine’s Day.

On February 14, Th8 Palm is hosting a special evening from 8pm onwards. All love birds can indulge in a one-of-a-kind eight-course menu while sitting on the shoreline for Dhs650.

The lucky couple will be taken on a culinary journey starting with an amuse bouche, mushroom truffle volute, a seafood platter complete with Dibba Bay oysters and lemon mint sorbet. The dining experience continues with a pan-seared seabass, pan-roasted Angus tenderloin and a burrata pesto gnocchi.

And as there’s always room for dessert, a gourmet cheese board, chocolate crumble and macaroon bites will be served to finish off your experience.

Your loved one will be truly blown away – because nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a private dinner date on the beach.

Since it’s such a special evening, treat your partner and upgrade your package to include a gorgeous bottle of prosecco for Dhs888.

You can go all out by booking a staycation this Valentine’s Day to make your evening unbeatable. The one-night stay in a luxurious suite can be booked for Dhs1,649 which includes the dinner.

For more information, call the hotel on 04 525 8901 or visit the website here.

Fluid Beach Club, Th8 Palm By House of Originals, West Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Tues February 14, Dhs65o 8 course menu, bottle of prosecco upgrade Dhs888, Dhs1,649 upgrade for a night in a suite. Tel: (0)4 525 8901, th8palmdubai.com

