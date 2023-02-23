Get excited for BonBird…

A homegrown brand that we know and love, Pickl, is branching out. Now with Pickl’s beloved burgers found all over the city, the creators are set to launch BonBird, a brand new all-American style fried chicken joint. And we’re already salivating.

All the details we know

The restaurant, BonBird, is set to open in City Walk in March. The shop promises to bring to its patrons the ultimate comfort food made from the freshest chicken that will be fried crispy and crunchy on the outside, but juicy, moist, and tender on the inside.

One of the things that will make BonBird unique is the ability for guests to completely customise their buckets. Create the bucket your way with the choice of wings, thighs, drumsticks, tenders, breasts, or even a whole leg. Naturally, you will also be able to choose from a selection of fried chicken sandwiches that will come in three different heat levels.

If it’s more drool-worthy new restaurants you’re looking for, you’re in the right place. Next month, Ria a new beachfront restaurant from the Addmind Hospitality group will open at Club Vista Mare; there’ll be a new wine bar to check out in The Opus; and a new branch of beloved Irish pub McGettigan’s will welcome visitors at Dubai Science Park.

BonBird, City Walk, opening March 2023. @bonbird.uae

Images: Supplied