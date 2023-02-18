A number of diversions will be put in place for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge…

If you’re planning to head out tomorrow morning, Sunday February 19, take note: a number of road closures are expected. This is due to the return of the annual Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, the oldest organised cycle ride in the UAE.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists to expect delays between 6am and 10.30am on a number of key roads including Dubai Sports City to Hessa St, Al Asayel St, Garn Al Sabkha St, First Al Khail Rd, Al Khamila St, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St, Dubai Expo City and around Global Village. The transport authority advises travellers to plan ahead and prepare for diversions.

This annual endurance race pedals into town tomorrow, attracting cycling enthusiasts from around the world. For teens, there’s a shorter 40km stretch, while for everyone else, it’s time to saddle up for a 92km route that takes you all over the city.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, 6.15am, Sun Feb 19. cyclechallenge.ae