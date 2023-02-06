Sponsored: It’s set to be the biggest one yet…

Motor-enthusiasts, gear up for two days of fast and furious racing with the return of the Asian Le Mans Series 2023.

Taking place on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, the race returns to Dubai Autodrome circuit for the third year in row.

Set to be the biggest grid to date, the four-hour challenges will see 48 entries across three categories competing to qualify for the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Offering the Middle East region a direct pathway to the world’s most prestigious endurance race – the 24 Hours of Le Mans – don’t miss the chance to witness some of the world’s most successful endurance racing teams in Dubai, as well as emerging talent from the region.

The road to Le Mans starts in Dubai…

The first race kicks off at 3pm on Saturday and the second race at 3pm on Sunday, for a mix of day and night racing. To kick off the weekend, Formula Regional Middle East Championship and F4 UAE teams will be racing from 12.30pm on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday.

Spectators are welcome to attend the races free of charge, you will just need to register your attendance at the following link: dubaiautodrome.ae

The action-packed weekend will be fun for all the family with incredible views from the Apex Garden, as well as food trucks and a giant screen.

In true Le Mans spirit, the race will feature a mix of both Le Mans prototype (LMP) and Grand Tourer (GT) cars, across three classes: LMP2, LMP3, and GT.

Asian Le Mans Series, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12. 3pm. Register attendance – dubaiautodrome.ae

Images: Provided