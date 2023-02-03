It’s all in aid of making the cycling event safer…

This weekend there will be extensive road closures on some of the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s most important thoroughfares. According to a report in The National, it’s to enable the safe transit of cyclists taking part in the Khalifa University Century Challenge 2023.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced an extensive, tiered, partial shutdown on roads along the race route. The map below shows which section of the transport grid has been affected and at which times.

Rolling Closures for Cycling Event in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Saturday, 4 February 2023 (6:00 AM – 2:00 PM) pic.twitter.com/TmT7OnnAEL — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 3, 2023

A longer, partial road closure will also take place on Corniche Street in the Al Mina Area over the whole weekend. The disruption in service starts today — Friday, February 3 and will last until Monday, February 6.

Partial Road Closure on Corniche Street in Al Mina Area – Abu Dhabi

From Friday, 3 February 2023 to Monday, 6 February 2023 pic.twitter.com/syQWVGsOv6 — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 3, 2023

The ITC also confirmed that a section of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum carriageway (E311), will be closed briefly from 2am on Saturday, February 4 (so, basically, Friday night).

تـنـويــــه عـــــــام

إغلاق طريق الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم (E311) بالقرب من سيح السديرة باتجاه دبي يوم السبت 4 فبراير 2023 لمدة 10 دقائق من الساعة 2:00 صباحاً.

يهيب مركز النقل المتكامل بمستخدمي الطريق أخذ الحيطة والحذر واتباع إرشادات السلامة المرورية pic.twitter.com/UpTkYAjIhG — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 3, 2023

Images: Getty