It’s all in aid of making the cycling event safer…

This weekend there will be extensive road closures on some of the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s most important thoroughfares. According to a report in The National, it’s to enable the safe transit of cyclists taking part in the Khalifa University Century Challenge 2023.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced an extensive, tiered, partial shutdown on roads along the race route. The map below shows which section of the transport grid has been affected and at which times.

A longer, partial road closure will also take place on Corniche Street in the Al Mina Area over the whole weekend. The disruption in service starts today — Friday, February 3 and will last until Monday, February 6.

The ITC also confirmed that a section of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum carriageway (E311), will be closed briefly from 2am on Saturday,  February 4 (so, basically, Friday night).

Images: Getty