This Saturday, Stage 6 of the UAE Tour — an annual multi-leg cycling competition that takes some of the world’s best riders across the UAE, in search of tournament silverware — will require the temporary shutdown of some important roads in the capital.

Stage 6 begins at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi with festivities commencing around 10am and the race start at roughly 12.30pm. It’s due to wind all the way to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, close to the stunning new Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi at around 4.30pm.

Rolling Closures for UAE Tour Event in Abu Dhabi

Saturday, 25 February 2023 from 12:00 – 16:30 PM pic.twitter.com/Mz82WhGycI — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 24, 2023

The full list of temporary road closures can be found below, with closure windows and race transit times.

The route will take cyclists from the UAE’s thrill ride and family fun epicentre, Yas Island — racing F1 phantoms on the Yas Marina Circuit, past the enchanting greens of the eastern Mangroves, shooting through Khalifa City Al Maqta, and then alongside multiple buildings and sites of cultural import, impressive engineering and outstanding beauty in the city of Abu Dhabi itself.

There will also be an extended partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Bridge, with two lanes being shut — direction Corniche.

Partial Road Closure on Sheikh Zayed Bridge – Abu Dhabi

From Saturday, 25 February 2023 to Sunday, 26 February 2023 pic.twitter.com/LRpMXJNDoc — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 23, 2023

In Al Ain a partial road closure will take place on a stretch of Nahyan The First Street in Zakhir, between Saturday, February 25 to Sunday, March 12 2023.

Partial Road Closure on Nahyan The First Street in Zakhir – Al Ain

From Saturday, 25 February 2023 to Sunday, 12 March 2023 pic.twitter.com/mVWpbOtT3z — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 23, 2023

