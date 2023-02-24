Sponsored: Starring Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel and Josh Hartnett…

Available to stream via your smart TVs, tablets, phones, set-top boxes and pretty anything else that’s app or web-enabled, Die Hart starring Kevin Hart, John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel — drops today, Friday February 24, on Amazon’s amazin’ Prime Video service.

If you have an Amazon Prime account it’s already included in your package. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account, here’s the elevator pitch — it’s just Dhs16 per month, you can cancel at any time and comes with some incredibly strong inclusions.

You get access to Prime Video’s premium selection of movies and TV shows, including exclusive content; free one-day delivery on domestic Prime products at Amazon; free Deliveroo Plus; free games with Prime Gaming; and more. For less than the price of one of those mocca-choca-frappa-venti-grande-cinos you buy every weekday morning.

Hart target

Back to the main event — Die Hart is the latest comedy from lol-master-in-chief Kevin Hart, fresh from his sell-out Abu Dhabi stand-up gig and successful tenure as Yas’ first Chief Island Officer.

And as the name of the movie hints — Kevin’s role in Die Hart sees him playing himself, or let’s say an alternative timeline version of himself.

Tired of always being cast as the comedic sidekick (presumably to whomever that timeline’s version of ‘The Rock’ is), alt Kevin has dreams of becoming a serious action hero. So when an opportunity for him to do just that finally presents itself he jumps at it. There is one slight caveat to this dream job though, Hart will have to attend action star school.

An educational institution run by the ‘unconventional’ and ‘eccentric’ Ron Wilcox (John Travolta), and featuring competing talent in the form of rival pupil, Nathalie Emmanuel (who you’ll probably recognise from Game of Thrones, the Fast and Furious franchise, and if you’re a real one, as Sasha from Hollyoaks).

Other evidence that this movie is touched by comedic genius includes the fact it was directed by Eric Appel (whose directing work includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl and The Office) and written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick: Chapters 1, 2, and 3)

Expect grade-A medical emergency, side-splitting, stop-I-can’t-breathe laughter, shade thrown at various stale action movie tropes, and Kevin Hart, playing Kevin Hart in a movie that is peak Kevin Hart.

Available exclusively on Prime Video on February 24, 2023 worldwide. Sign up here.

