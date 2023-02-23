This stunning spot is not to be missed…

Nestled at the top of West Beach, Ula is the perfect sanctuary to escape the bustling city. This pool and beach paradise will transport you to a tropical island, with its Bali-esque features, wooden adornments, luscious green plants, picturesque views and lip-smacking Mediterranean dishes.

Here are three amazing deals to check out to make your experience even more memorable.

Art Breakfast

Channel your inner Picasso every Sunday, with a unique art and breakfast experience for Dhs250. The deal includes a delicious breakfast dish, a hot drink, and all of your art materials. Once you’re done, you can take home your masterpiece to show off to loved ones.

Bottomless Breakfast

Ula knows that the weekends are for good company and great food and this breakfast deal will have you cruising into the weekend. For Dhs200, guests can enjoy a breakfast dish alongside unlimited sparkling drinks from 10am until noon. It’s perfect for your weekend catch-ups, or for spending time with your other half.

Pool and Beach Pass

The winter months never go unappreciated, and at Ula you will be able to take full advantage of the winter sun. Guests will be able to perch themselves on the golden shores of The Palm and take in the views of the Dubai Marina skyline and the glittering Gulf or laze by Ula’s gorgeous pool.

From 9am to 7pm, you will be able to bask in the sunshine for Dhs100 from Monday to Friday with Dhs50 redeemable on food and drinks. On the weekends, it’s priced at Dhs200, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drinks.

For more information, visit uladubai.com

Ula, Dukes The Palm, Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, multiple deals, Tel: (0)4 566 3041, uladubai.com

Images: provided