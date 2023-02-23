Sponsored: Their iconic Sunday beach brunch is back, plus there’s a huge international DJ to look forward to…

WHITE Beach keeps elevating the game. After the popular Atlantis, The Palm beach club added luxe poolside cabanas, they’ve reintroduced one of their most famous events, and announced a huge international headliner next month.

Sunkissed beach brunch

Dubai’s premier beach brunch is back. After a short hiatus, WHITE Beach has reintroduced it Sunkissed beach brunch, bringing good food and even better vibes to its sun-drenched shoreline. From 12pm to 3pm, brunch-goers can tuck into a selection of Mediterranean dishes and free-flowing drinks with the sand between their toes. Brunch packages start at Dhs350 with soft drinks, while the house drinks package is Dhs500.

WHITE Beach offers panoramic views of the Palm and the Dubai skyline, lying in the shadow of the magical Atlantis, The Palm. The beach club will transport you to a tropical paradise with Bali-esque decor, featuring white linens, tipi umbrellas and wooden adornments that create a boho chic vibe.

Alongside delicious dishes and tipples, you will be getting all your sunshine hours in, leaving you sunkissed and glowing before your Monday morning return to the office.

WHITE Beach presents Black Coffee

As well as its regular rotation of daytime events, White Beach is also home to a monthly series of after-dark shows with an international headliner. On Saturday March 4 it’s the turn of legendary South African DJ, Black Coffee. Guests will be able to boogie the night away from 6pm, with warm-up acts including Dubai resident DJs Frederick Stone and Paul Svenson.

Tickets to this beach bash start from Dhs200 for general admission, with tickets on the floor costing Dhs500. Table packages are available, and can be booked online, or via calling (0)4 426 0701.

Sunkissed Beach Brunch, WHITE Beach Dubai, The Atlantis, The Palm, every Sunday 12pm to 3pm, Soft Dhs350, house Dhs500. Black Coffee party Sat March 4, 6pm entry, from Dh200. Tel: (0)4 426 0700, whitebeach.ae

Images: provided