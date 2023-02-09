Sponsored: This French restaurant is shaking things up this Valentine’s Day…

Valentine’s Day comes a day early at Bagatelle in Fairmont Hotel. The French restaurant’s popular weekly event Unplugged is inviting love birds to come down on Monday, February 13 for a night packed with fine French flair with Bagatelle’s unmissable ‘joie de vivre.’

Here’s why this will be a night to remember

From 8pm until late, lucky couples will savour a divine four-course set menu, which has been specially and exclusively crafted for the wonderful day of love.

Expect French gastronomy at its finest with fresh oysters to start, followed by a choice of ceviche topped with ginger flan or beef tartare with egg yolk jam and Kaluga amur caviar. Couples will also be able to enjoy oven-baked scallops with lime zest fennel puree or risotto with beetroot and gorgonzola mouse fusions.

For the main course, love birds can choose between lemon sole with crispy capers, lemon sauce and potato dauphinoise or a gorgeous beef wellington served with green asparagus gratin.

As there is always room for dessert, polish off your meal with a choice between strawberry parfait complete with fresh fruits, compote, crispy meringue and champagne sorbet or indulgent profiteroles.

And because one sweet dish isn’t enough, each guest will be given a Bagatelle rocher wrapped in gold to round up a special evening. This delicious dinner is sure to wow your loved one and will cost Dhs660 per couple.

Pair your sumptuous Valentine’s set menu with cocktails while enjoying a musical performance by Bagatelle’s resident duo band, who will keep the ambience electric all night.

Bagatelle truly knows the way to your lover’s heart.

For reservations, call 04 354 5035 or dubai@bagatelle.com

Bagatelle, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon February 13, Dhs660 per couple for a four-course set menu. Tel: (0)4 354 5035, bagatelle.com

Images: Bagatelle