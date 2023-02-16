If you’re waiting for a catch, there isn’t one…

Every now and then a new promotion hits one of Abu Dhabi’s network of bars and restaurants and it leaves the community shaken. And we mean truly shooketh. Frantic phone calls (remember those?) are made to fact check the details of the deal as the message spreads through WhatsApp groups. “Surely the accounting can’t add up, there must be a typo, maybe it’s only valid on the sixth Tuesday of every month?”

Promotions such as the one launching at Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi’s Velocity Sports Bar on March 3.

What will be known as Frenzied Fridays and Sizzling Saturdays are set to take place between 4pm and 3am every weekend. The offer is the same on both days. Individuals pay just Dhs50 on the door, that’s less than the price of a burger in a decent chunk of the city’s fancy burger joints in case you needed a comparative yard stick, and you’ll be entitled to 10 select house drinks. For you. No sharing.

That’s it. No sleight of hand, no timeshare presentation, or pyramid scheme pitch — just 10 chilled adult bevs for less than the average taxi ride home.

What’s on the menu? Nope it’s not some obscure, cloudy bath tub brew — there’s actually a healthy selection of sumthin-sumthins to get your sip on to — there’s red, white, rosé and sparkling wine varieties; a range of spirits; and so is a certain SpANish-Filipino beer.

Velocity Sports Bar, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Every Fri and Sat from March 3 4pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

