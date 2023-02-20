The leading lights of Dubai’s leisure industry as chosen by you…

Voting has closed, your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Dubai have been selected. The following list unveils the top contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category of the What’s On Awards Dubai 2023.

The winners for all categories will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on March 16.

A further five categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Sustainable Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.

Without further ado, here is the shortlist (in alphabetical order) for the What’s On Awards Dubai 2023.

Entertainment

Favourite Attraction

Aura Skypool

Global Village

TEPfactor Dubai

Topgolf Dubai

Trampo Extreme – Nakheel Mall

Favourite Bar

Caña by Tamoka

Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR

McGettigan’s JLT

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare

The Irish Village, Garhoud

Favourite Concert, Show or Festival

Bohemia at Beach by FIVE

Global Village’s Festive Season

Jason Derulo Live at Coca-Cola Arena

Tiesto Live at Coca-Cola Arena

50 Cent Live in Concert – Green Light Gang World Tour at Coca-Cola Arena

Favourite Daycation

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

JA The Resort

Rosé All Day at Cove Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Dubai

Zero Gravity

Favourite Sporting Event

Emirates Dubai 7s

Fanzone by Mcgettigan’s

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Favourite Staycation

Atlantis, The Palm

Caesars Palace Dubai

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Longbeach Campground

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Food Concepts

Favourite Afternoon Tea

Armani/Lounge, Armani Hotel Dubai

The Library, St Regis Downtown

The Lobby Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

Margaux, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Sky High Tea At Observatory Bar & Grill

Favourite Alfresco Restaurant

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage

Koko Bay

Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam

Surf Club

88 Terrace

Favourite Burger

Five Guys

Jailbird

Mr. Brisket

Slaw

Smokin’ Gun

Favourite Business Lunch

Amazónico Dubai

Canary Club

Hutong

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Niña

Favourite Café

Apricot Café

Blu Matcha Cafe

Café Beirut

Jones The Grocer, Emirates Golf Club

Panini

Favourite Dessert

Brix Desserts

Cold Stone Creamery, Dubai Hills Mall

Hampstead Bakery And Cafe

Here-o Donuts

Madeleine Et Marcel

Favourite Healthy Restaurant

Comptoir 102

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen

Joe & The Juice

Planet Terra

Sven’s Bakers Kitchen

Favourite Lifestyle App

Askwho

Playbook App

Privilee

The Entertainer

Viya App

Favourite Pizza

The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Monno

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel

The Nice Guy

Via Toledo

Favourite Pub Grub

Belgian Café, Dubai Festival City

Biggles Pub, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club

Leisure

Favourite Beauty Salon

306 Spa

Rossano Ferreti Hair Spa

Soak

We Nails Beauty & Spa

Willow Lane Hair and Beauty

Favourite Fitness/Wellness Club

Boxica

Barre Effect

Fitlab

Junk Fitness Club

Raise Fitness & Wellness

Favourite Spa

ReFive Spa, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

The Ritz Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Sofitel Spa With L’Occitane, Sofitel Dubai The Palm

The Spa by Palazzo Versace

The Spa, Address Sky View

Restaurants Above Dhs400

Favourite Asian Restaurant

Asia Asia

Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Hakkasan, Atlantis, The Palm

LAO, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Favourite Brasserie

The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Couqley French Brasserie

The Maine Land Brasserie

Favourite Brunch

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Mimi Kakushi

Saffron 2.0, Atlantis The Palm

Saturday Fork and Cork Brunch, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

London Social Brunch at The Ritz Carlton, Dubai

Favourite French Restaurant

Bagatelle Dubai

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr

La Cantine du Faubourg

Pierre’s TT, InterContinental Festival City

Stay By Yannick Alléno, One&Only The Palm

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Kinara By Vikas Khanna Restaurant, JA Lake View Hotel

Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

The Crossing Restaurant

Trèsind Dubai

Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Chic Nonna

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

Lucia’s Dubai

Ristorante Loren

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm

Favourite Japanese Restaurant

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm

Amelia Dubai

Clap Dubai

Mimi Kakushi

Roka

Favourite Latin American Restaurant

Amazonico Dubai

Canary Club

Fusion Ceviche

La Niña

Tamoka

Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant

Ergo Cocktail Bar & Restaurant

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Nammos Dubai

Opa

Tasca By José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Amaseena, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Asil

Hayal

Huqqa

Samakje Fish Restaurant

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

101 Dining Lounge And Marina, One&Only The Palm

Alici

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Moana, Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Favourite Steakhouse

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Bushman’s, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

CMP Bar & Grill

Porterhouse, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Restaurants Below Dhs400

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant

Huqqabaz, Jumeirah

Jones the Grocer, Hilton Dubai The Palm

Mitt and Trays, Dubai Hill Mall

Sisi’s Eatery

Society

Favourite Asian Restaurant

3Fils

Asia Tang, The Springs Souk

Hong Loong

Streetery Food Hall

Teatro Dubai, Towers Rotana

Favourite British Restaurant

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis, The Palm

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village

Marina Social Restaurant And Bar, InterContinental Dubai Marina

Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

Favourite Brunch

The Beach Bar at Bla Bla

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR

La Mezcaleria JBR

Seven Sisters

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Antique Bazaar

Bombay Borough

Chutney’s Restaurant

Farzi, City Walk

The Cinnamon Club, Park Hyatt Dubai

Favourite Italian Restaurant

DaVinci’s, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Eataly at the Beach

Isola Ristorante

Luigia

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel

Favourite Japanese Restaurant

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

Izakaya, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Katsuya, Hyde Hotel Dubai

Virgin Izakaya

Wawa Dining

Favourite Latin American Restaurant

Black Flamingo

Cactus Jacks, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Maiz Tacos

Mama Zonia Restaurant

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant

Café Bateel

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai

Lola Taberna Española

Myrra Restaurant

Yava

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Café Beirut

Dejavu

HuQQabaz Garden

Kaak Al Manara Bakery & Cafe

Zouzou

Favourite Modern American Restaurant

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Jailbird

Jun’s

Wingstop

Favourite Pet-Friendly Restaurant

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club

February 30

Jones the Grocer, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Noépe, Park Hyatt Dubai

Orange Feels Bar and Shisha Lounge

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Aprons and Hammers

Café Beirut By The Sea

