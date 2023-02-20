What's On Awards Dubai 2023: Shortlist revealed
The leading lights of Dubai’s leisure industry as chosen by you…
Voting has closed, your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Dubai have been selected. The following list unveils the top contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category of the What’s On Awards Dubai 2023.
The winners for all categories will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on March 16. Table bookings will be on sale very soon.
A further five categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Sustainable Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.
Without further ado, here is the shortlist (in alphabetical order) for the What’s On Awards Dubai 2023.
Entertainment
Favourite Attraction
Aura Skypool
Global Village
TEPfactor Dubai
Topgolf Dubai
Trampo Extreme – Nakheel Mall
Favourite Bar
Caña by Tamoka
Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR
McGettigan’s JLT
The Tap House, Club Vista Mare
The Irish Village, Garhoud
Favourite Concert, Show or Festival
Bohemia at Beach by FIVE
Global Village’s Festive Season
Jason Derulo Live at Coca-Cola Arena
Tiesto Live at Coca-Cola Arena
50 Cent Live in Concert – Green Light Gang World Tour at Coca-Cola Arena
Favourite Daycation
FIVE Palm Jumeirah
JA The Resort
Rosé All Day at Cove Beach Dubai
Nikki Beach Dubai
Zero Gravity
Favourite Sporting Event
Emirates Dubai 7s
Fanzone by Mcgettigan’s
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Favourite Staycation
Atlantis, The Palm
Caesars Palace Dubai
Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai
Longbeach Campground
Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Food Concepts
Favourite Afternoon Tea
Armani/Lounge, Armani Hotel Dubai
The Library, St Regis Downtown
The Lobby Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR
Margaux, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam
Sky High Tea At Observatory Bar & Grill
Favourite Alfresco Restaurant
Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage
Koko Bay
Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam
Surf Club
88 Terrace
Favourite Burger
Five Guys
Jailbird
Mr. Brisket
Slaw
Smokin’ Gun
Favourite Business Lunch
Amazónico Dubai
Canary Club
Hutong
La Cantine du Faubourg
La Niña
Favourite Café
Apricot Café
Blu Matcha Cafe
Café Beirut
Jones The Grocer, Emirates Golf Club
Panini
Favourite Dessert
Brix Desserts
Cold Stone Creamery, Dubai Hills Mall
Hampstead Bakery And Cafe
Here-o Donuts
Madeleine Et Marcel
Favourite Healthy Restaurant
Comptoir 102
Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen
Joe & The Juice
Planet Terra
Sven’s Bakers Kitchen
Favourite Lifestyle App
Askwho
Playbook App
Privilee
The Entertainer
Viya App
Favourite Pizza
The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
Monno
Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel
The Nice Guy
Via Toledo
Favourite Pub Grub
Belgian Café, Dubai Festival City
Biggles Pub, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village
The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club
Leisure
Favourite Beauty Salon
306 Spa
Rossano Ferreti Hair Spa
Soak
We Nails Beauty & Spa
Willow Lane Hair and Beauty
Favourite Fitness/Wellness Club
Boxica
Barre Effect
Fitlab
Junk Fitness Club
Raise Fitness & Wellness
Favourite Spa
ReFive Spa, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
The Ritz Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
Sofitel Spa With L’Occitane, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
The Spa by Palazzo Versace
The Spa, Address Sky View
Restaurants Above Dhs400
Favourite Asian Restaurant
Asia Asia
Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
Hakkasan, Atlantis, The Palm
LAO, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Favourite Brasserie
The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
Couqley French Brasserie
The Maine Land Brasserie
Favourite Brunch
CÉ LA VI Dubai
Mimi Kakushi
Saffron 2.0, Atlantis The Palm
Saturday Fork and Cork Brunch, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
London Social Brunch at The Ritz Carlton, Dubai
Favourite French Restaurant
Bagatelle Dubai
French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr
La Cantine du Faubourg
Pierre’s TT, InterContinental Festival City
Stay By Yannick Alléno, One&Only The Palm
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Kinara By Vikas Khanna Restaurant, JA Lake View Hotel
Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
The Crossing Restaurant
Trèsind Dubai
Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Chic Nonna
Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
Lucia’s Dubai
Ristorante Loren
Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm
Favourite Japanese Restaurant
Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm
Amelia Dubai
Clap Dubai
Mimi Kakushi
Roka
Favourite Latin American Restaurant
Amazonico Dubai
Canary Club
Fusion Ceviche
La Niña
Tamoka
Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant
Ergo Cocktail Bar & Restaurant
Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Nammos Dubai
Opa
Tasca By José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Amaseena, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
Asil
Hayal
Huqqa
Samakje Fish Restaurant
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
101 Dining Lounge And Marina, One&Only The Palm
Alici
Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort
The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill
Moana, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Favourite Steakhouse
Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Bushman’s, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
CMP Bar & Grill
Porterhouse, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa
Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Restaurants Below Dhs400
Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant
Huqqabaz, Jumeirah
Jones the Grocer, Hilton Dubai The Palm
Mitt and Trays, Dubai Hill Mall
Sisi’s Eatery
Society
Favourite Asian Restaurant
3Fils
Asia Tang, The Springs Souk
Hong Loong
Streetery Food Hall
Teatro Dubai, Towers Rotana
Favourite British Restaurant
Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis, The Palm
Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village
Marina Social Restaurant And Bar, InterContinental Dubai Marina
Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa
Favourite Brunch
The Beach Bar at Bla Bla
Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR
La Mezcaleria JBR
Seven Sisters
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Antique Bazaar
Bombay Borough
Chutney’s Restaurant
Farzi, City Walk
The Cinnamon Club, Park Hyatt Dubai
Favourite Italian Restaurant
DaVinci’s, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Eataly at the Beach
Isola Ristorante
Luigia
Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel
Favourite Japanese Restaurant
Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori
Izakaya, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Katsuya, Hyde Hotel Dubai
Virgin Izakaya
Wawa Dining
Favourite Latin American Restaurant
Black Flamingo
Cactus Jacks, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Maiz Tacos
Mama Zonia Restaurant
Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant
Café Bateel
Fi’lia, SLS Dubai
Lola Taberna Española
Myrra Restaurant
Yava
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Café Beirut
Dejavu
HuQQabaz Garden
Kaak Al Manara Bakery & Cafe
Zouzou
Favourite Modern American Restaurant
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Jailbird
Jun’s
Wingstop
Favourite Pet-Friendly Restaurant
The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club
February 30
Jones the Grocer, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Noépe, Park Hyatt Dubai
Orange Feels Bar and Shisha Lounge
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
Aprons and Hammers
Café Beirut By The Sea
Noépe, Park Hyatt Dubai