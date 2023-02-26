Sponsored: But you’ll need to be quick…

There’s not long to go until The Tasting Class present their next wine festival, which is all about Dubai’s favourite pink drink – rosé. On Saturday March 11, the team will take over the lawn of luxe beach hotel The Ritz Carlton, Dubai for an afternoon of food, drinks, entertainment and more, for a Rosé Pinknic.

The early bird discount offer has already closed, but luckily What’s On readers can make use of a special discount code for those of you who haven’t booked your tickets yet. Simply enter the code WHATSON10 at the check out to receive 10 per cent off your ticket, but you’ll need to hurry as it won’t be running for long.

The Rosé Pinknic will run from 1pm to 7pm, with over 30 beverages to sample, including rosé wines, refreshing spirits, bubbling pink champagne, frozen cocktails, mocktails and beer. The Ritz Carlton, Dubai will also have a curated food and drinks menu to enjoy, including vegan and gluten-free options.

Tickets start from Dhs185 per person (before discount), which will get you entry into the festival, plus two food and two drink vouchers. The Rosé Taster ticket is Dhs360 (before discount) which ups your vouchers to five food and five drinks. VIP packages are also available, starting from Dhs5,500 for six guests including a luxury picnic set up and plenty of drinks to see you through the afternoon.

You can purchase your tickets at rosepinknic.com, just don’t forget to add WHATSON10 at the checkout for 10 per cent off.

Rosé Pinknic, La Brise Lawns, The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Saturday March 11, 1pm to 7pm, from Dhs185. rosepinknic.com