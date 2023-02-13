Sponsored: RSVP now for your chance to join us…

The Dubai edition of What’s On the Menu is back! We just couldn’t stand by and let our friends and colleagues in Abu Dhabi have all the fun, so we are excited to announce the return of this fun-filled foodie event.

The event will take place at the all-new Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club at the all-day restaurant, Origins this month.

What’s On the Menu is our version of a chef’s tasting table where diners will be able to indulge in a very special night of gastronomic delights. The event will take place at 7pm onwards on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The best news? It’s absolutely free to join, but… we only have 10 slots available and yes, you can bring a plus one with you.

So, how do you register? All you have to do is RSVP to the email address below. Do note, since seats are limited, selections will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. You will be contacted if you are selected, so double-check your contact details before you hit send.

Before we jump on to the most important part of this event – the food, allow us to tell you a little bit about the new hotel and the restaurant.

The soaring new pet-friendly hotel and residences opened late last year and boast gorgeous views of the yacht-filled Marina from the prime plot on the waters’ edge. The same vistas can be found at the all-day restaurant, Origins which serves a range of international treats.

The only reason to tear your eyes away from the pretty view will be the food and diners will be able to enjoy a three-course meal including sharing starters and desserts, and mains.

So, What’s On the Menu?

You’ll find plenty of lip-smacking dishes at this clean wholesome eatery. For starters, there’s a salmon superbowl, oysters served with mignonette; tabasco and lime, Asian shrimp and more.

For mains, the set menu includes an Angus beef tenderloin with truffle mash, grilled salmon with ratatouille and a saffron cream sauce, shish tawook with French fries and garlic aioli and for the vegan, there’s eggplant, quinoa, capsicum, zucchini, and pomegranate molasses.

And of course, we can’t send you away without a sweet treat. So, for desserts, there’s a chocolate brownie with chocolate ganache, red velvet cake, lemon meringue tart and much more.

If all this sounds like something you want to experience, you’ll have to RSVP to be in with a chance of getting yourself an exclusive invite.

When: 7pm onwards on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Where: Origins, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

How: RSVP to WhatsOnEvents@motivate.ae for a chance to win your spot, or call 04 427 3454 for more information.

Images: Provided