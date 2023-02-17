Explore the city of love…

Beyond the iconic Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and Notre Dame, there is a city filled with hidden gems, waiting to be explored. From world-class cuisine to hidden bars, What’s On shares its favourite tips and tricks to discovering La Ville Lumière during the most romantic time of the year…

Things to see and do

Take a water cruise along the Seine

Take a break from walking and admire Paris from a different perspective with a water cruise along the Seine. The scenic one-hour cruise takes you from the Eiffel Tower past the Notre Dame, the Louvre, Grand Palais, and more iconic sites. The boat has outdoor and indoor seating with large windows so you won’t miss a thing…cameras at the ready!

Discover some intriguing (very) hidden bars

Hidden behind phone boxes, grocery shops, and launderettes, cocktail lovers will find a bunch of secret bars oozing with creativity and character that are a must for any true Parisian experience. Here are some clues to get you started on your secret-bar crawl … L’Épicier translates to ‘the grocer’ in English and is located near the Place de la République, while Little Red Door is nestled in the trendy Marais neighbourhood and is currently fifth on the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars.

Take in some culture at Musée d’Orsay

Paris’ second largest museum is located in a stunning converted railway station and houses some of the most famous impressionist art in the world by the likes of Renoir, Manet, Van Gogh, and Monet. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9.30am to 6pm (closed on Mondays) with ticket prices at Eur16 per person.

Visit the iconic Montmartre

The magical village on a hill, located in 18th arrondissement, is famous for its cobbled streets, quaint cafés, art museums, and of course breathtaking views of the city from the top of Sacré-Cœur. Make a reservation at La Café Rose (the beautiful pink restaurant) for a traditional French farm-to-table dining experience.

Enjoy panoramic views of the city from above

For a romantic date night in the city of love, two Michelin-star restaurant L’Oiseau Blanc is located on the rooftop of The Peninsula Hotel and is known for its delicious food and breathtaking 360º views. Using seasonal products, the chef has created an exclusive Valentine’s Day six-course tasting menu for guests to enjoy while taking in the awe-inspiring views.

Where to stay

Situated in close proximity to the city’s landmarks, the glamorous Opera district (or 9th) is a great place to stay to experience Paris like a local. There are a number of great hotels in the area including Hilton Paris Opera which is within walking distance from top attractions such as the Champs-Elysees, Eiffel Tower, Galeries Lafayette, and Saint-Lazare metro station.

Useful info

Flight time: 7 hours and 30 minutes direct via Emirates from Dhs3,400 return

Currency: Euro

Average temp (Jan to Mar): 5-12ºC

Images: Social/Unsplash