Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Dubai

Love is in the air…

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and that means that you are going to need to get planning early if you’re looking to impress your significant other this year.

And there’s no better plan than celebrating in Dubai to show your partner just how loved they are on Valentine’s Day. We have all the info you need on where to go.

Here’s your ultimate guide to Valentine’s Day in Dubai.

Restaurants

Aura Skypool Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Skypool Dubai (@auraskypool.dubai)

This Valentine’s Day guests are invited to enjoy the finest 360-degree infinity pool at one of the best rooftop pools in Dubai. Cosy up on a day bed or sofa while enjoying the glistening views while being serenaded by a violinist and resident DJ. Packages start from Dhs500 per person. Guests will be welcomed with a red rose and a glass of bubbles.

Aura Skypool Lounge, St. Regis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Tue Feb 14, 8.30pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs500 per person. Tel: (0)4 566 2121 @auraskypool.dubai

Bussola

Italian bliss awaits you and your significant other at Bussola. With a glass of Prosecco on arrival and a variety of dishes such as heart-shaped beetroot ravioli and a special Valentine’s Day dessert, the four-course meal is one that won’t disappoint.

Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estate, Tue Feb 14 from 6pm Dhs690 per couple. dubaigolf.com

Bull and Bear

Love is in the air at this DIFC restaurant. Bull and Bear will be providing guests with a five-course journey of fine dining paired with wine.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Fri Feb 10 to Tue Feb 14 from 6.30pm to midnight, Dhs1,200 per couple. Tel:(0)4 515 9888 @bullandbear.difc

Carna

Experience a romantic dinner with a stunning view at his nose-to-tail steakhouse. The specially curated set menu will include sustainably sourced appetisers, lavish mains as well as bubbly. The evening will be concluded with a free drink at Smoke and Mirrors. The evening is limited to 10 couples to ensure the utmost intimacy for you and your special someone.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Hotel Dubai, Buiness Bay, Tue Feb 14 from 6pm till late, Dhs1,200 per couple for window seating, Dhs600 redeemable @carnadubai

Ce La Vi

It’s an iconic venue that is known for its romantic flair. At Dubai’s premier rooftop restaurant, Ce La Vi, this Valentine’s Day the romance is being ramped up a notch with an exquisite four-course set menu. The menu features dishes such as black truffle risotto and the signature Ce La Vi vanilla cheesecake. There will also be a live violinist and pianist to amplify the romance of the evening. Ladies will receive a box of gorgeous red roses as a token of the evening.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Tue Feb 14 from 7pm onwards, Dhs2,000 minimum spend per couple for indoor and lounge seating, Dhs5,000 minimum spend per couple for the outdoor terrace. celavi.com @celavidubai

Chic Nonna

Italian classics with a modern twist is on the menu at this gorgeous date night spot in DIFC. Pick a spot on the outdoor terrace or sit indoors on the signature and stunning green bar stools while you delight in one of their many signature cocktails.

Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, South Market, Zone D, DIFC, Tel: (0)4 605 2000. chicnonna.com

Carine

One of Chef Izu’s passion projects is showcasing his love into a magical sharing set menu that will feature dishes and incredible cocktails inspired by the classic film Titanic.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Tue Feb 14, Dhs1,600 per couple. Tel: (0)4 417 9885 @carine.ae

Clay

Enjoy your intimate night filled with a unique blend of Peruvian and Japanese flavours at Clay. Dine outdoors on the terrace, or the romantic setting indoors and share a meal with your loved one that includes black cod, kizami ceviche, shell crab bao and more.

Clay, Bluewater’s Island, Tel: (0)4 422 5600. @clay_dubai

Couqley

Invite your significant other for an evening of French bliss at Couqley French Brasserie. This V-Day, guests are invited to wine and dine on a specially curated set menu that will wow any food lover. Ramp things up and check into the hotel for a breakfast with Couqley starting from Dhs999.

Couqley Brasserie, Pullaman Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Tues Feb 14, from Dhs349 for set menu, Dhs999 for dine and stay package. Tel: (0)4 514 9339 @couqleyuae

Cove Beach

Love birds are invited to enjoy a four-course set menu that is inclusive of unlimited premium drinks and live entertainment that will promise a romantic vibe. Couples can also reserve the Jacuzzi and cabanas for a little extra privacy.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Tues Feb 14 1pm to 5pm, Dhs1,999 for two. Tel: (0)50 454 6920 covebeach.com

En Fuego

A passionate celebration of love awaits with Madame Rosa for an evening of romance this Valentine’s Day. Prepare to be serenaded with entertainment paired with Colombian flavours and sparkling sangria.

En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 14 Feb, Dhs595 per coupe inclusive of a sangria pitcher. Tel: (0)4 426 2626 @enfuegodubai

Fairmont the Palm

A special escape in a luxury beach cabana awaits at Fairmont The Palm. For 2,500 per couple, guests will experience a private cabana on the beach with a five-course set menu. For an extra special touch, each course will come with a wine pairing. The perfect treat for a loved one this Valentine’s Day

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, From Fri Feb 10 to Tues Feb 14 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs2,500 per couple. Tel: (0)4 457 3388 fairmont.com

February 30

Valentine’s Day at the beach – what more could you want? A five-course meal waits for you and your loved one with a wine or champagne pairing.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tue Feb 14, 7pm onwards, Dhs1,200 per couple, with wine, Dhs1,500 per couple with champagne. Tel: (0)4 244 7200 @february30dubai

Great British Restaurant

A set menu awaits at this restaurant at Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel on February 14. The Dhs700 per couple deal includes a three-course set menu and welcome drinks with a bottle of wine.

Great British Restaurant, Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm on Feb 14, Tel: (0)4 455 1111. dukesthepalm.com

Hotel Cartagena

Celebrate the day of love 72 stories high. At Hotel Cartagena, get a four-course candle-lit dinner inclusive of a bottle of prosecco and a rose for the special lady of the evening. The evening will cost Dhs650 per couple.

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue, Feb 14 from 6pm onwards, Dhs650 per couple. Tel: (0)4 350 9287 hotelcartagena.com

Hutong

In celebration of the day of love, this incredible Chinese restaurant will be providing guests with a menu made with love designed for couples to share. The menu features favourites such as the mushroom and truffle bao, as well as the roasted Peking duck. There is also a specially curated cocktail that features fresh strawberries and vanilla.

Hutong, DIFC, available from Sun Feb 12 to Wed Feb 15. Dhs489 per person. Tel: (0)4 220 0868 @hutongdubai

Jun’s

With the backdrop of Downtown Dubai and sophisticated architecture, Jun’s is the ideal venue for a romantic and quiet night out for you and your special someone. For Dhs400 for two, couples can enjoy a five-course set menu that will feature some of the restaurant’s signature dishes. If you’d like to add a bottle of prosecco, it’s an additional Dhs200.

Jun’s, Downtown Dubai, Tues Feb 14 from 12pm to 2am, Dhs400 five-course set menu, Dhs600 with a bottle of prosecco. Tel: (0)4 457 6035 junsdubai.com @junsdubai

Khyber

A six-course set menu awaits at this world-famous North Indian restaurant. You’ll get a welcome drink to start the evening, before tucking into appetizing starters, mouth-watering North Indian mains and a sweet dessert. For the vegetarian menu, it’s Dhs400 and for the non-vegetarian menu, it’s Dhs500.

Khyber, Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 11pm on Feb 14, Tel: (0)4 455 1101. dukesthepalm.com

Level 43

With uninterrupted views of the Dubai Skyline, Level 43 is a great venue to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The whole lounge will be decked out from top to bottom in the colour of love – red. Guests can expect a set menu featuring a range of delicious dishes such as tuna tataki, striploin steak, and strawberry cheesecake. It includes a bottle of sparkling wine.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tue Feb 14 from 8.30pm to midnight, Dhs750 per couple for set menu and a bottle of sparkling wine.

Mama Zonia Multi-award-winning fusion restaurant Mama Zonia is offering a three-course sharing menu and welcome drinks for all love birds this Valentine’s Day in Dubai. Inspired by the Amazonian jungle, dine amongst a foliage-filled oasis under the glow of candlelight for Dhs499 per couple. Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 11pm on Feb 14, Tel: (0)4 240 4747. mamazoniadubai.com Margaux Sweet tooth? This Parisian-inspired patisserie, Margaux, has a range of limited-edition Valentine’s treats. From a lip-shaped dessert for Dhs60 to a box of macarons, a bouquet of roses for Dhs400 to a romantic afternoon tea experience for Dhs680 – they make gift-giving look easy. Margaux, Jumeirah Mina a’Salam, from February 13 to 19. Tel:(0)58 601 7474. margauxpastryboutique.com McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Enjoy a three-course menu paired with a bottle of French bubbles and a picture-perfect view of the Madinat canals and Burj Al Arab. It will cost Dhs699 per couple. McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat, Al Sufouh 1, 6pm to 10pm on Feb 14, Tel: (0)4 447 0219. @mcgettigansmadinat Mezzanine

With three courses of carefully selected dishes, live music, the majesty of Souk Madinat and a bottle of sparkling, where to spend Valentine’s Day is a no-brainer. Mezzanine is offering guests a choice of dishes per course. Dishes include stuffed portobello mushroom or steak carpaccio salad to start. Followed by the choice of beef bourguignon or grilled salmon, and to top it all off apple crumble, or the ever-romantic chocolate fondant.

Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen, Souk Madinat, Tue Feb 14, 10am to 3am, Dhs699 per couple inclusive of a bottle of Prosecco. Tel: (0)58 599 4659 @mezzaninedubai

Mi Amie

At a newly opened rooftop restaurant, spend Valentine’s Day with your better half enjoying an out-of-this-world dinner with a view. The three-course his and her dinner will feature items such as lobster, a classic burrata salad and will be rounded out with a delightfully spiced chocolate cake. Starting from Dhs696 per couple, guests are invited to one of the most Instagrammable venues on the day when it matters most.

Mi Amie, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Tue Feb 14 from 5pm to 2am, Dhs696 for food only, Dhs999 Prosecco and cocktails, Dhs1,399 Champagne. jumeirah.com @miamie.dubai

Myrra It’s a week of celebrating at Myrra. From Wednesday, February 13 to Saturday, February 18, treat your special someone to an incredible Greek-sharing style menu. Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 13 to 18, Dhs695 per couple. Tel: (0)4 770 1433 @myrrarestaurant Nazcaa Fall in love at Nazcaa this Valentine’s Day. With the most incredible uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa, treat your better half to Nikkei-inspired dishes at the intimate venue. Nazcaa, Address Fountain Views Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Tue Feb 14, from Dhs850 per couple Nikki Beach A private and romantic dining affair is sure to enrapture your special someone this Valentine’s Day. With free-flowing luxury Champagne and truffle dishes galore, guests are welcome to return to Nikki Beach on another occasion with complimentary beach and pool access. Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, Tue Feb 14 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs10,000 per couple luxury champagne, Dhs5,000 premium, Dhs3,500 soft. Peaches and Cream

This month of love treat your special someone to a beachside dining experience at this stunning venue. Peaches and Cream is presenting guests with a three-course meal that is perfect for everybody as they have vegan-friendly options such as mushroom bolognese.

Peaches and Cream, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs350 per person, Tel: (0)52 947 4552 @peachesandcreamdxb

Prato

This year, neighbourhood restaurant Prato will be hosting a special dinner for all the couples in town where you can spoil your other half with a special three-course set menu at. Start the evening with a snow crab veloute soup, followed by your choice of beef fillet tenderloin, salmon fillet or broccoli steak and then round out the evening with the classic chocolate fondant.

Prato, Trump International Golf Course, Damac Hills, Tue Feb 14, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs350 per person and Dhs175 for a bottle of sparkling rose. Tel: (0)4 245 3988 @pratodubai

Pierchic

Wander down the red carpet on the private pier and get ready for an evening of intimate Italian cuisine with a lovely aperitivo at sunset. Head inside and delight in a five-course meal accompanied by live jazz music. A perfect Pierchic chocolate box and roses will round off the evening.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Tue Feb 14 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs3,500 per couple @pierchicdubai

Sumosan

An enigmatic ambience with food that will sweep you off your feet is ready and waiting at Sumosan. A seven-course journey of culinary bliss of sharing dishes featuring a cheeky surprise will bring you and your loved one closer than ever before.

Sumosan, The EDITION Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Tues Feb 14, Dhs390 per person. Tel: (0)4 388 4540 @sumosandubai

Tamoka

The San Valentin exclusive beach dinner starts off with hors d’oeuvre, followed by a three-course lavish menu, unlimited bevvies, and a bottle of rosé champagne. All this whilst nesting in a private teepee tent with your toes in the sand. You can even opt for the couples massage at The Ritz-Carlton, Spa Dubai to complete the intimate experience. This experience will cost you Dhs2,750 per couple and Dhs3,850 if you add in a massage. Opt for the a la carte experience for a starting price of Dhs250.

Tamoka & Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

The London Project

Throughout the month of love, guests are invited to indulge in Valentine’s inspired drinks, and on the big day there’s a three-course set menu with the choice of prosecco or Champagne.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dhs699 per couple with prosecco, Dhs799 per couple with Champagne. Tel: (0)54 306 1822 @thelondonprojectdubai

Toro Toro

Savour a three-course tasting meal that is inclusive of a bottle of Prosecco at this acclaimed pan-Latin American restaurant. Guests can celebrate the day of love at the warm and inviting venue where they will receive a complimentary gift voucher for a spa treatment at B/Attitude Spa.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Marina, Tue Feb 14 from 7pm to 1am, Dhs999 three-course set menu inclusive of a bottle of Prosecco and his and hers spa treatment gift. Tel: (0)4 317 6000 torotoro-dubai.com

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

This swanky rooftop Italian is presenting its guests with the opportunity to celebrate the day of love like no other. With uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai and beyond, sit back and enjoy the rooftop venues’ carefully curated five-course menu featuring the finest in TL Mare Nostrum cuisine.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm West Beach, Tue Feb 14, from 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs1,200 per couple with prosecco, Dhs1,700 per couple with Champagne tlamborghini-marenostrum.ae

Vibe

Whether you’re trying to define your ‘situationship’ or reignite old flames, Vibe has got you covered. This V-Day get yourself and your significant other down to Vibe for a three-course meal, and a love quiz that will earn you a rose but most importantly bragging rights.

Vibe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Tue 14 Feb, 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 8423 @lovevibecafe

Weslodge Saloon Business Bay

This award-winning is serving a five-course menu paired with a glass of bubbly for Dhs300 per person this Valentine’s Day. Expect fresh Dibba oysters topped with spicy prosecco, wagyu beef tartare, marinated beetroot carpaccio and more.

Weslodge Saloon Business Bay, Dubai, 7pm to 12am on Feb 14, Tel: (0)50 731 9808. weslodge.ae

Zenzi Beach

Under a private gazebo, treat your loved one to a five-course set menu and a bottle of champagne and free-flow soft drinks in Dubai this Valentine’s Day.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, from Sat Feb 11 to Tues Feb 14, Dhs3,o00 per couple. Tel: (0)4 453 0000 @zenzibeachdxb

Images: Supplied