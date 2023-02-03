Sponsored: Chic decor and a bold fusion menu make this one of DIFC’s newest foodie gems…

It’s easy to lose yourself in DIFC’s foodie scene, with a diverse range of cuisines and stylish venues available on every corner. One of the newest gems to land in DIFC, La Nina, is worth seeking out…

Redefining modern Iberian Latino cuisine, the bold yet mysterious restaurant, located in ICD Brookfield, is well worth a visit. Whether you’re looking for a late-night dinner spot or somewhere to enjoy lunch with friends, La Nina is the place to go.

Just as compelling as the Iberian Latino cuisine is the adventurous design of the interiors. Traditional Portuguese Azulejo tiles bring a light feel to the dining room, while rich red velvet benches and wooden furniture give a luxurious aesthetic. Twinkling chandeliers, bespoke silverware, and tableware round out the venue for an entirely unique finish.

Chef Timothy Newton shares his love for culinary art with each and every guest, and the menu is an ode to the exotic delights and enchants of Iberian Latino cuisine.

Taking guests on a journey, the menu fuses bold flavours, textures, and spices to unlock the secrets of Latin America, Portuguese and Spanish cuisine at every single bite.

From lunch through to dinner, you can indulge in seafood highlights like yellowfin tuna tartar and tiger prawns or a Wagyu striploin tartar, there are also vegetarian delights such as crispy courgette flowers.

Onto the main event, there is naturally an array of seafood and meat dishes that are infused with zesty Latino spices and ingredients. And of course, for dessert La Niña offers a variety of luxurious dishes that feature exotic fruits.

Guests looking for a unique culinary journey enchanted and already planning their next visit to the stunning venue.

La Niña, DIFC, ICD Brookfield, open daily from midday to 4pm and 7.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 889 8336 @laninadubai

Images: Supplied