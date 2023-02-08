Who runs the world (of discounted nightlife?)…

With the glittering entertainmentscape of Yasses, Bay and Marina — there is no question over nightlife sovereignty in the capital at the moment. Yep, it’s Yas, queens — a dual hub of gastro-grub and fuego nights, and now 6 of the island’s most exciting venues have synchronised their cycles to create a lovely ladies’ hump day. Wednesdays really are for the girls at Yas Marina, and Yas Bay is letting the house pay for your thirsty Thursday play dates.

Aquarium

This stunning alfresco seafood spot, is inviting you and the sister squad to enjoy unlimited house beverages between 7pm and 11pm, for just Dhs55. Hungry for more? You can bolt on unlimited paella for Dhs149.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. Tel: (050) 6969 357, @aquariumyasmarina

Diablito

This Latin hot spot pulling out all the stops for chicas checking in on Wednesdays. There’s a full five hours, yes FIVE HOURS of sparkling grape up for grabs between 6pm and 11pm with 50 per cent off select menu bites. The price? Dhs100.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. Tel: (02) 565 1175, @diablitoyasmarina

Iris

This grand dame of the Abu Dhabi soiree-sphere has its own gal-thering special for Wednesday nights and its a big one. There are a pair of bottomless (select) beverage options to choose from, Dhs10o for four hours or Dhs150 for a full night’s sipping.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. Tel: (055) 160 5636, @irisyasisland

Ishtar

The fiesta-feminne continues at Ishtar who are entering the chat with an 8pm to midnight offer of free-flow drinks along with a mixed mezze platter for just Dhs89.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. @ishtaryasmarina

Marina Padel

For those who fancy a more active midweek engagement, this house of bat and ball is offering ladies a blended way of making a racket. Women hitting the court on Wednesday night will be served a free post match beverage to smash.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. @marina.padel

Penelope ’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain

Penelope’s serves unmistakably French Riviera vibes, a red hot Mediterranean menu, suitably chic cocktails and unlike some other ‘claimants’ in the country, actual jazz. And on Wednesdays, there’s four hours (8pm to 11pm) of entirely complimentary house wine to indulge in

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. Tel: (02) 635 1116, @penelopes.ae

Stars N Bars

Each Wednesday, the stars align at this Yas entertainment veteran — for just Dhs79, ladies can lock-in five select bevvies, alongside a sharing platter. And if you’re still a bit peckish, there’s 20 per cent off the rest of the food menu.

Yas Marina, Wednesdays. Tel: (02) 565 0101. @starsnbarsad

Any given Thursday

If Thursdays are more you thing, we’d advise you to take the femme-express to Yas Bay.

Asia Asia

Journey on a flavour flight across Asia with the Thursday ladies’ night at Asia Asia. Found on the waterfront at Yas Bay, this dimly lit, Instagrammable spot oozes glamour, so come camera ready. Ladies can pair three drinks – from a selection that includes a duo of cocktails alongside house pours – with a three-course set menu of plates like California maki, shrimp tempura, Singaporean noodles and soy marinated salmon, for Dhs225.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs225. Tel: abudhabi.asia-asia.com

La Carnita

Another firm favourite on the Yas Bay circuit is lively Mexican restaurant, La Carnita. Finished in burnt orange and decorated in vibrant graffiti, it’s an industrial chic setting that draws a crowd to its regular roster of events. Every Thursday it’s a fiesta for the senoritas from 8pm to 11pm, where you and your crew can perch up at the bar or bag a table in the restaurant and enjoy unlimited margaritas for three hours without spending a dirham.

La Carnita, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm, Thursdays. Tel: (050) 185 8068, lacarnita.ae

Lock Stock & Barrell

Lock, Stock and Barrel has an almost unmatched pedigree for party-starting in the UAE. Which makes them the perfect candidate for a cheeky galsquad date. They have two weekly ladies’ nights (Tue and Thu), but it’s their Thursday sesh that goes hardest of all – between 8pm and 11pm there is a bottomless glass policy on select beverages, for the soiree-ing sisters.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Thu. @lockstockuae

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

Yas Bay’s sophisticated rooftop invites ladies to enjoy three free beverages every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm. And for those looking to enjoy some signature pan-Asian dishes, there’s 25 per cent off food too.

Yas Bay, Thurs. Tel: (050) 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Stills Restaurant & Bar

OK, not Yas Bay — but it its another Yas Island Thursday night classic. Stills puts ladies first with its Thursday ladies’ night, when groups of gal pals are treated to unlimited beverages from 8pm to 12am plus tapas and light bites for Dhs99. It’s served up to the sounds of Nikki Nicole and saxaphonist Mabi, and if the guys are coming along too it’s Dhs249 for the same package.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Island, 8pm to 12am. Thurs. Tel: (02) 656 3000. @stillsyasisland

