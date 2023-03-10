Get ready for an extravaganza of shows…

There are countless things to do in Abu Dhabi this April if you’re after a unique iftar or a family-friendly activity like flower picking we have got you covered on all the most incredible things happening this month.

Here are 10 things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this April.

Until Eid: Underwater iftar at The National Aquarium

The National Aquarium will be hosting an underwater iftar that will provide guests with priviliged access to The National Aquarium. The iftar offering from the culinary team at the Shangi-La will showcase flavours from across the region. The experience requires bookings at least 48 hours in advance and is priced at Dhs600 per person.

The National Aquarium, Al Qana Rabdan, bookings to be made 48 hours in advance, Dhs600 per person. thenationalaquarium.ae

Throughout April: Suited and Booted in the W Yas Island

One of Dubai’s most loved and leading tailoring destinations is finally expanding into the capital. That’s right, Suited & Booted will be launching in Abu Dhabi. The new branch will be located in the iconic W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. The bespoke tailoring brand promises to bring the same expert craftsmanship and impeccable service that it is renowned for to the capital.

Suited & Booted, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, opening March 2023. @suitedbooteddubai

April 6 to 16: Charlotte Tilbury Majilis x Society Mamsha Saadiyat

This cult cosmetics company has become treasured amongst beauty fanatics since its founding in 2013 by Charlotte Tilbury. Coming to Abu Dhabi for its first-ever Majlis pop-up, Charlotte Tilbury will be taking over Society on Mamsha Saadiyat, where the venue will be transformed into an iconic Ramadan cafe.

Charlotte Tilbury Majilis X Society, Soul Beach, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 7735, societyuae.com

April 18 to 23: An aquatic circus extravaganza

Roll up, roll up Abu Dhabi — the acrobatic, aquatic, circus spectacular, Fontana is rolling into town with shows starting this Eid al-Fitr and tickets starting at just Dhs90. Between April 18 and 20, there’ll be one show daily from 9 pm to 11pm. From April 21 to April 23, there will be three shows each day at 4pm, 7pm, and 9.30pm.

Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, shows starting this Eid. @fontanashow

April 22: Drums at Louvre Abu Dhabi

An ancient way to communicate, express and unite. The drums are a part of history until present day, tribes from all over the world use this instrument as the foundation of their identity. From African dance to Khaleeji dance, drums are the tool that connect us between continents, cultures and generations through dance. Louvre Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi will have performances with dancers and drums to highlight the importance of the instrument.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, April 20 from midday to 6pm visitabudhabi.ae

April 29 to April 30: Masha and The Bear take on the capital

Are you ready to see the adventures of this legendary duo live for the first time? Coming to a forest near you, Masha and the Bear Live is making its debut in the Middle East for a spectacular musical theatre adventure. Taking place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, the 75-minute show will take place across two days, Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30, at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm.

Masha and the Bear, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30. Dhs295 (royal), Dhs275 (VIP), Dhs245 (platinum), Dhs145 (gold), and Dhs95 (silver). etihadarena.ae

From April 15: Grab a fresh pressed juice at Joe and The Juice

That’s right, Joe and The Juice will say hello to Abu Dhabi next month on Saturday, April 15 at Yas Mall, so mark your calendars. enjoy all of the signature drinks, dishes and coffees that the cafe is so famous for. The extensive menu will include all of the cult classics including their signature shakes, fresh juices and of course the sandwiches and bowls.

Joe and The Juice, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, opening Sat April 15. @joeandthejuiceuae

Until April 30: Louvre Abu Dhabi gets a pinch of Salt

The famed museum draws art lovers from across the globe, but this month, the museum will have foodies flocking for an art-infused dining experience at Salt Camp. The pop-up has set up camp at the iconic art destination for a month of bold and vibrant pink tents to contrast the stunning white architecture.

Salt Camp, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, daily until April 30, timings vary, @findsaltcamp

April 26 to April 30: Experience the Neo-Cultural Festival BRED by Hypebeast

BRED Abu Dhabi Seeks to celebrate how neo-culture plays a role in shaping the region’s rich identity. Showcasing the culture through music, fashion, sports and art. Named after the ‘Born and Bred’ idiom and the glory of ‘Black and Red’ sneakers, BRED is sure to have us flocking there for basketball showdowns, street food and international music.

BRED by Hypebeast, Yas Bay Waterfront, from April 26 to 30 from 4pm daily. ticketmaster.ae

Throughout April: Flower picking at the Flower Farm

While weather still permits, if you’re after a more wholesome family activity the Flower Farm offers free entry into their grounds where you can wander and explore the colourful vistas. Flower picking costs only Dhs3 per stem, make a stunning bouquet for a loved one.

@ad.flower_faram