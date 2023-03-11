Wishing you all the coolest of weekends…

Friday, March 31

Chaps and chops

Beard looking a bit weird? Quiff a bit squiffy? One of the region’s best-loved gents grooming salons, Chaps & Co — home of the sultans of shave — has just opened a new location (their ninth in the UAE, alongside new additions in KSA and the USA) in Yas Mall. It’s located next to Waitrose on the ground floor, and comes with six barber stations (and a private barber room) ensuring wait times get the chop; the brand’s signature services (including manicures, pedicures, express facials, masks and under eye treameants); some of the finest follicular artists in the business; and a DRVN coffee kiosk in the barbershop also made the cut.

Yas Mall, 10am to 10pm (with extended hours over Ramadan). @chapsandcobarbershop

A tale of two iftars

During the month of Ramadan, Yas Island Rotana presents an unforgettable iftar experience from Choices and Rangoli restaurants. Both restaurants will come together to offer guests a variety of tasty dishes that celebrate global cuisines. After a reflective day, the grand iftar meal with traditional Indian tandoor grills and Ramadan-inspired drinks is a lovely spot to gather with your nearest and dearest. Live cooking stations feature dishes including the popular ouzi, samosa chaat and shawarma, while for the main course, guests can delight in Lamb harees, biriyanis, and chicken saloona.

Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, March 23 to April 22, Dhs 179 per person, children below 6 eat free, and children aged 6-12 get 50 per cent off. groups of up to 200 available, get a complimentary iftar for every 12 bookings. Tel: (0)2 656 4155 @yasislandrotana @rangoli_yasislandrotana

InSPArational activities

Feeling low on energy? Head to Iridium Spa where you can enjoy a 90-minute authentic and ancient Moroccan Tekmida ritual. The treatment begins with a detoxifying and cleansing body scrub to remove all toxins and dead skin cells, following the spa’s signature ‘Tekmida’ treatment. Essentially, hot towels will be used to relieve tension, soothe muscle pain and restore circulation in the body. The treatment is perfect for those who are fasting. It will cost you Dhs950 and can be booked daily throughout Ramadan from 11am to 11pm.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)02 498 8888 marriott.com

Market economy

There’s a lot going on at Deefield’s Mall this Ramadan — in addition to the glittering line up of restaurants to break your fast in; there’s a Ramadan night market (8pm to 1am) with an exotic collection of homegrown retailers, artisanal crafty stuff and beauty products; opportunities to shop and win; and the Layali Ramadan sales with up to 90 per cent off in stores across the mall.

Al Shahama Road, Al Bahya. @deerfieldsmall

A grand old time

At Grand Hyatt, you can enjoy the varied delights of the popular Sahha buffet this Holy Month. With selections kept fresh through three different rotating menus — guests can break their fast with a range of hot and cold mezze, you’ll find grand gastronomy from Arabian, Asian and Indian cuisines. Beverages come in the form of traditional Ramadan juices, laban airan, kamar al deen, jellab, tamer hindi and karkad.

Grand Hyatt, Abu Dhabi, W Corniche road. Served 6.30pm to 10.30pm throughout Ramadan, Dhs220 per person. Tel: (02) 510 1234, or email: ramadan.grandhyattabudhabi@hyatt.com

Saturday, April 1

Top of the pops

As a special treat for the month of Ramadan, House of Pops has put together a very chill little fast-breaking kit. It’s a collection of 36 chocolate-dipped ice cream mouthfuls (with flavours such as coconut, passion fruit, and strawberry), it’s Dhs189 for the lot and you can order via the website or through Deliveroo.

Capital ideas for Ramadan

Whether you’re celebrating with family, friends, or colleagues, the Capital Majlis is the place to be this holy month. The magical majlis is returning to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) this Ramadan with their ever-popular iftar and suhoor, with live entertainment, shisha, traditional buffet-style feasts, and more. Break your fast in the stunning surroundings of the Capital Majlis with the Arabian Nights iftar. The buffet-style dinner takes place daily from 6pm to 8.30pm featuring an impressive buffet complete with an array of desserts and a selection of refreshing Ramadan juices. Iftar is priced at Dhs185 per person, Dhs92.50 for children aged between six and 12 years old, and free for children under five.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi. Free parking at Capital Plaza parking. From March 23. Iftar 6pm to 8.30pm, suhoor 10pm to 3am. Tel:(0)2 4064972. capitalmajlis.ae

Shangri-La-La Land

Bringing the magical spirit of Ramadan to the resort’s shimmering poolside is the Shangri-La Ramadan Village, open throughout the month of Ramadan. Perfectly backdropped by the unmistakable Arabian architecture and awe-inspiring creek views, it’s a beautiful spot to gather with family and friends after sunset. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs100 for the standard seating, which can be used at an array of seasonally-inspired culinary stations, the fresh juice bar or speciality coffee cart. From March 23 to 30, acclaimed chef Greg Malouf takes the reigns for the Ramadan Village’s menu, putting his passion for regional cuisine into a menu that celebrates both age-old traditions and contemporary flair. A four-course set menu is priced at Dhs275. Looking for a more private space? There’s elegant Majlis with a Dhs1,500 minimum spend for up to 15 people, and suhoor Majlis for up to five, where a minimum spend of Dhs500 applies.

For information and bookings Tel: (0)2 509 8555. Learn more here

Sunday, April 2

What are you dune for iftar?

Take your iftar to a serene setting by breaking your fast at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa’s stunning desert camp. Bask in the beautiful natural landscape and dine beneath the stars, where you’ll enjoy gourmet dishes and live cooking stations of both Arabic and international cuisines, alongside the gentle melodies of the live Qanoon entertainment. Your magical desert iftar will start at 6pm and end at 11pm, costing Dhs195 per person.

Al Wathba, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Desert iftar 6pm to 11pm, Dhs195, Spa treatment from 11am to 10pm, 75 mins Dhs570. Tel: (0)2 204 4553, marriott.com

Rock the Kaizu

Japanese restaurant, Kaizu has just switched up its menu and added some big crowd-pleasers from the land of the rising sun. Amongst them are new fish dish, black miso cod (Dhs138), a grilled beef tenderloin with apple teriyaki sauce (Dhs149) and grilled tiger prawns with the house made mayo (Dhs118).

Badhwah St – Al Zahiyah, 1pm to 11pm. Tel: (058) 691 1981, @kaizu.ae

Majlis sur mer

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi plays host to The Majlis by the Sea, a unique address for iftar where you can break your fast and gather with loved ones in a unique setting by the ocean, perfectly backdropped by the hotel’s iconic facade. Excellence and elegance all come together for this spectacular dining experience, which offers both indoor seating inside the grand Majlis, as well as a beautiful alfresco terrace. The aesthetic is breezy and contemporary, laced with Middle Eastern influences for added grandeur: trickling water fountains, twinkling lanterns and ornate lattice dividers offer guests photo-friendly moments at every turn.

Majilis by the Sea, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, daily throughout Ramadan, sunset to 9pm, Dhs325, 50 per cent discount for children aged 4 to 11, children under 3 dine for free. Tel: (0)2 690 9000, mandarinoriental.com/fr/abu-dhabi/emirates-palace/ramadan

Images: Provided