Sponsored: Make the most of the winter season…

If you’re looking for a perfect escape with dreamy views, look no further than Vida Creek Harbour. This pet-friendly hotel offers a wide variety of cosy, stylish rooms and suites with balconies featuring out-of-this-world backdrops. The hotel is connected to the waterfront boulevard, where guests can walk, cycle, take Instagram-worthy photos and videos, and be entertained.

Here are three top things to do at Vida Creek Harbour.

Check in for a staycay

Book dates: March 1 to April 19 for stay dates: March 23 to April 19

Plan your next getaway with mind-blowing views and up to 20 per cent off your next stay at Vida Creek Harbour when you book Spring Special in advance. The hotel is also ideal for a ‘workation’ in a peaceful environment with great connectivity all around, including comfortable co-working desks in the lobby.

Enjoy a Saturday Brunch

Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm

Experience the ultimate feast for your senses at Vida Creek Harbour’s The Courtyard during their full-action brunch. Let bottomless drinks quench your thirst as you indulge in countless Mediterranean dishes that will satisfy even the heartiest of appetites. Enjoy the vibrant entertainment that never seems to end and the breathtaking views over the Marina that will leave you awe-inspired. The buffet is complete with live BBQ, international DJ, and bubbly-bubbly available. So gather your friends and family and join the party at Vida Creek Harbour’s The Courtyard. Brunch is priced at Dhs199 for the soft beverage package and Dhs299 with house beverages.

Spend the day at the pool

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life as you sip, dip, and unwind while enjoying Dubai’s favourite sundowner spot. Soak up the stunning views of the Dubai skyline from Vida Creek Harbour’s epic pool as you indulge in poolside sips and bites that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Whether you’re working on your tan lines or simply basking in the sunshine, the poolside atmosphere is sure to leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Don’t miss out on the Creek’s famous sundowners, as they provide the perfect end to a perfect day. Pool passes are Dhs150 entrance fee with Dhs100 redeemable on F&B from Mondays to Fridays and Dhs350 per cabana and full redeemable on F&B from Mondays to Fridays.

Vida Creek Harbour offers a unique experience for anyone looking to unwind and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With its stunning views, luxurious amenities, and top-notch entertainment options, this hotel is a must-visit destination in Dubai. So, whether you’re looking to relax poolside, indulge in a delicious brunch, or plan your next staycation, Vida Creek Harbour has got you covered. Book your next adventure now and experience the ultimate getaway at this exquisite hotel.

Vida Creek Harbour. Tel: (0)4 428 8888. Email: hithere.creek@vidahotels.com. vidahotels.com/en/hotels/vida-creek-harbour