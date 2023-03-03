Sponsored: Iftar with a view, a stylish suhoor and a refined afternoon tea experience…

Whether you’re fasting or not this Ramadan, make Address Downtown your destination of choice. There’s three brilliant offerings to enjoy throughout the special month, from an afternoon tea to iftar with a view.

Here’s 3 ways to make Ramadan magical at Address Downtown.

A beautiful iftar

The enchanting surroundings of The Restaurant provide a beautiful backdrop to break your fast this Ramadan. The extensive buffet spread offers international fare, with traditional Middle Eastern delights and live cooking stations aplenty. It’s paired with Ramadan juices, traditional Oud tunes and wonderful Burj Khalifa views.

The Restaurant, Address Downtown, sunset to 9pm, daily throughout Ramadan, Dhs260 adults, Dhs130 children, under 5s go free. Tel: (0)4 436 8888.

A stylish suhoor

Relax in The Lobby at Address Downtown and delight in an a la carte menu of international and Arabic dishes for suhoor. Available daily from 9.30pm to 2am, it’s a beautiful spot to gather with loved ones.

The Lobby, Address Downtown, 9.30pm to 2am, daily throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)4 436 8888.

A refined afternoon tea

If you’re not fasting this Ramadan, a special menu of themed afternoon teatime treats is available until April 5. The Arabian-inspired afternoon tea is served up in The Lobby, and priced at Dhs195 per person. Enjoy warming cups of loose leaf teas, paired with savoury and sweet bites designed to celebrate the season.

The Lobby, Address Downtown, 3pm to 7pm, until April 5, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 436 8888.

Plus a special Ramadan staycation

Looking to get away to a chic city address this Ramadan? Book and stay at Address Downtown by April 18, and you’ll get a complimentary iftar for two when checking in for a minimum of three nights.

As it’s the season of giving, U by Emaar, the Emaar loyalty program, is offering the chance for one person to win 1 million Upoints this month. Book your Address experience directly on the U by Emaar app to be in with a chance of winning. You can find out more at ubyemaar.com/en/offers/ramadan-dineandwin1million-2023/.

For information and reservations visit addresshotels.com