Sponsored: From sweet afternoon teas and iftars…

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi is setting things into high gear this month with some spectacular deals. Whether you’re after an iftar buffet or a cute afternoon tea with some friends, Courtyard by Marriott WTC has got you covered.

Here are 4 deals to take advantage of at Courtyard by Marriott WTC.

Afternoon tea at Fifth Street Cafe

Get ready for an afternoon of sophistication and class. Available daily from 3pm to 6pm, delight in a selection of scones, dainty savoury items, pastries, sweets and unlimited tea and coffee all at just Dhs99 for two people. If you’re feeling even fancier, upgrade your experience by adding a glass of bubbles into the package for an additional Dhs20 per person.

Fifth Street Cafe, Afternoon tea, 3pm to 6pm daily. Dhs99 per couple inclusive of unlimited tea and coffee.

Iftar buffet at Bistro

The true spirit of Ramadan is rooted in spending time with friends and family, and thankfully the daily iftar at Bistro offers guests just that. Dine buffet style and choose from an extensive range of Arabic and international delights in the charming setting.

Bistro, Iftar Buffet, sunset to 9pm. Dhs222 per couple inclusive of Ramadan drinks, Dhs55 per child aged 6 to 12.

Weekends at Fifth Street Cafe

Every weekend, Fifth Street Cafe offers a long and lazy breakfast that features unlimited breakfast items to fill your boots with. The unlimited breakfast deal is just Dhs75 per adult (or Dhs40 per kid) and is available on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Fifth Street Café, Weekend breakfast, 7am to 2pm. Dhs75 per person, Dhs40 per child. Tel:(0)52 914 1207

Pastries in the PM at Fifth Street Cafe

Every evening from 7pm to 9pm during Ramadan, guests can indulge in a plethora of pastries at a discounted rate of a whopping 50 per cent at Fifth Street Cafe.

Fifth Street Cafe, daily from 7pm to 9pm during Ramadan, 50 per cent on select pastries.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (052) 914 12 07, diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

Images: Provided