A brilliantly welcoming spot at Emirates Golf Club, Spikes Sports Bar has everything you need and more. From live sports to tasty bar food and drinks, this spot offers uninterrupted golf course views, idyllic surrounds for golden hour sundowners, and a relaxing vibe to unwind with friends.

Here are 5 reasons to head down to Spike Sports Bar.

The home of live sports

Catch up and keep up to date with the latest sports action, streamed live and direct. Grab your besties and watch everything from the Six Nations, Champions League or F1 across the myriad screens found around the venue.

Thursday ladies’ night

Assemble your squad next Thursday, and make your way down to Spikes Sports Bar for a mid-week indulgence. From 7pm until 10pm, all ladies can enjoy five selected drinks for a wallet-friendly Dhs50, whilst jamming out to live music.

Sunday quiz night

Looking for an alternative mid-week night out? Gather your group’s best brainboxes and test your knowledge at one of the city’s top quiz nights. Polish off your week with a Sunday night quiz, and whilst your there, tuck into a tasty roast dinner.

Sunday Roast

What would Sundays be without a roast? Spike Sports Bar has got your back every Sunday from 12pm to 6pm with a moreish roast, showcasing the finest British flavours for just Dhs100. Take your pick from roast beef or pork belly along with roasted root veggies, Yorkshire pudding & gravy. From 7.30pm to 10pm guests can also enjoy a roast carvery buffet for Dhs100.

St. Patrick’s weekend

Buckle up for a weekend of epic fun with Spike Bar’s St. Patrick’s weekend, which will be hosted from Thursday March 16 to Sunday 19. Everyone is invited to celebrate this fabulous Irish festival, with incredible deals starting at Dhs89 for one Irish dish and a selected drink.

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2, Dubai, multiple offerings, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 417 9842, dubaigolf.com

