Friday, March 17

New at the movies

Following the shake-up at DC Studios at the end of last year, few of the brand’s legacy projects looked safe. James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially pulled the plug on the Snyderverse, and are planning a complete Justice League reboot (with *sniffs* a new Kryptonite dodger behind the portrayal of Superman). Our feeling is that this will prove to be a smart move by DC (just sit Gunn’s 2021 The Suicide Squad against David Ayler’s 2016 Suicide Squad). Amongst the movies too far along in production (and with relatively successful seeder films) to cancel, were The Flash; Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The latter hits cinemas this March and stars Zachary Levi as the adult half of a character who is able to transform from a child to a superhero. This time around Shazam and his band of merry misfits will be meddling in the apocalyptic affairs of Atlas’ daughters. And, as a high-stakes subplot, this film will essentially be Levi’s very public job application audition.

Book Tickets: Now

Finger biscuits and chill

Especially for the month of March, Saadiyat Rotana is running a leisure time double act that takes laidback luxurious living to the next level. Visitors can enjoy a 45-min bespoke massage at Zen the Spa AND an afternoon tea at Sama Lobby Lounge, all… for just Dhs365.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, 10am to 10pm, throughout March. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com

Saturday, March 18

Farewell to the fest

The latest season of the Zayed Festival began on November 18, 2022 and back then March 18, 2023 seemed like an eternity away. Now it’s just a few hours away. The family-fun filled extravaganza is located at Al Wathba, offers entrance for just Dhs5 and has enjoyed some massive highlights this year including the return of Extreme Weekends (the Motorcross jump and car-drifting stunt show), and Guinness World Record breaking firework shows. New attractions for the 2022/2023 include a Glow and Flower Garden, a ‘Horror House’, Art District, the Selfie Street District, Dessert Museum, Go Karting, Children’s District and Crazy Car District.

Al Wathba, until March 18, 4pm to midnight (1am on weekends), tickets Dhs5. zayedfestival.com

We don’t talk about churros (till the kids have finished their mains)

Kicking off on Saturday, January 21 (and then every following Saturday) with adult prices from Dhs350 (kids four to 12 Dhs150), Family Brunch’s latest project is Encanto-themed ‘Enchanted, the ultimate family brunch experience’ at Vendôme, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Distracting attractions available at the Enchanated Family Brunch include a Fairy Tale Corner visited by song and dance performances inspired by popular family films; the Mini Chef Corner will let your little lambs go full Ramsay with cookie decorating; there’s a Face Painting Corner; supervised arts and crafts classes; balloon bending; a planting station for the kiddlywinks to learn, play and take home green fingered souvenirs. There’s a dedicated children’s section offering a wide range of kids’ favourites with both healthy, and everso slightly less healthy, snack choices. The Palace’s banquet for grown-ups includes beef Wellington, seared Asian beef fillet, zesty lime prawns, grilled sea bass fillet, beef tenderloin, classic ratatouille and others big hitters.

Vendome, Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, every Sat from Jan 21, 1pm to 5pm, kids four to 12 Dhs150, soft Dhs350, house Dhs450, premium Dhs550, Champagne Dhs650. Book on reservations@familybrunchdubai.com, or call (050) 836 1513, familybrunchdubai.com

Ten-tation

What will be known as Frenzied Fridays and Sizzling Saturdays are set to take place between 4pm and 3am every weekend. The offer is the same on both days. Individuals pay just Dhs50 on the door, that’s less than the price of a burger in a decent chunk of the city’s fancy burger joints in case you needed a comparative yard stick, and you’ll be entitled to 10 select house drinks. For you. No sharing. What’s on the menu? Nope it’s not some obscure, cloudy bath tub brew — there’s actually a healthy selection of sumthin-sumthins to get your sip on to — there’s red, white, rosé and sparkling wine varieties; a range of spirits; and so is a certain SpANish-Filipino beer.

Velocity Sports Bar, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Every Fri and Sat from March 3 4pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

A reason to smile

This weekend (March 17 to 19), Al Wadha Mall is hosting a huge pre-loved book sale (in the main atrium) all in aid of a beautiful cause. It’s raising funds for Operation Smile UAE — an organisation whose sole mission is to provide children and young adults free and safe surgery on cleft conditions. Helping them start a new chapter, and a life full of smiles. There are more than 10,000 books to browse on genres including children’s, young adult, fiction, non-fiction, travel, business, and self-help.

Al Wadha Mall main atrium, March 17 to 19 10am to 11pm. @opsmileuae

Sunday, March 19

Big Brekkie

Hamilton’s Gatsropub is always puts up a strong showing when it comes to promotions — but their new BIG Lazy Breakfast really brings home the bacon. It’s the bean’s knees. Toast of the town in fact. Available between 11am and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, the full (and we mean FULL) English breakfast platter includes black pudding, hash brown potato, grilled tomatoes, fried eggs, baked beans, portobello mushrooms to ‘licensed’ sausages and bacon. And there’s two hours of bottomless premium beverages (including bubbles) — all for just Dhs150.

Saadiyat Rotana, Saadiyat Island, every Sat and Sun 11am to 3pm, Dhs150. @hamiltons_gastropub

Faster than a speeding bullet

This weekend Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be welcoming caped Kryptonians of all ages to take part in the park’s first ever Superman Run. You can sign up for 10k, 5k and 3k runs with a free 200 metre fun run for the littlest heroes. They’ll be able to join Buggs, kitted out in full Man of Steel attire as he runs from Metropolis to Gotham City.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Dhs310 for adult and child. Tel: (600) 511 115. @wbworldad

