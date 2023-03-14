Sponsored: Experience traditional Arabian hospitality…

This Ramadan, gather your loved ones and get ready for intimate iftars and suhoors at Shangri-La Dubai. This is your cordial invitation to spend this Ramadan in this unique setting, with an array of wonderful experiences to enjoy.

Here are all the Ramadan offers to take advantage of at Shangri-La Dubai this year.

Iftar at Dunes Cafe

Shangri-La Dubai welcomes friends and families to experience Dunes Cafe this Ramadan. Savour in an array of Turkish highlights prepared by guests chefs who have flown in from Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul. Authentic dishes that originate from different regions of Turkey mean that patrons can expect an assortment of mezze, mains and irresistible desserts deserved buffet style from sunset to 8.30pm daily for Dhs250 per person.

Iftar and suhoor in the sky

Enjoy an unforgettable iftar or suhoor while you gaze upon the city’s magical horizon. Share the moment with your family and friends from the private, Level 42 terrace, home to some of the most jaw-dropping skyline views in the city. Private dining packages are available from Dhs4,500 per couple.

Experience the Far East

Retreat to Shang Palace and Hoi An for irresistible delicacies from both China and Vietnam. Feast upon authentic Asian cuisine at these signature eateries and enjoy signatures such as Peking duck, dim sum, or Vietnamese classics like pho or chilled mango soup. This Ramadan, both Shang Palace and Hoi An will be offering bespoke menus.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tel:(0)4 343 8888 shangri-la.com

Images: Supplied