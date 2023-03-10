Sponsored: Celebrating Taj Exotica’s first anniversary…

The stunning island hotel, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai is now a full year-old, and is celebrating its birthday with some very attractive packages and discounts.

Exotica allure

One year of the Palm’s Taj Exotica means one year of the resort’s beachfront razzle and dazzle — the sophisticated surrounds; spacious rooms; uber-luxurious spa; the longest pool on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah; and the tantalising, diverse gastronomy (including inspired Indian fine dining at Varq, gastropub grub at the Roaring Rabbit, and modern Middle Eastern cuisine at Raia).

Guests can also raise a toast to the chic sundowner bars; indulge in elaborate wellness journeys; recharge on the 230 metres of private beach; hit the modern gym; ace the tennis courts; entertain all ages with the family friendly facilities (including gaming room and the Popsicle Kids Club); and find seclusion in private beach cabanas and suites.

Add to all of that the fact that Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai effortlessly blends the dual pleasures of feeling miles away from the frantic pace of city living, with the fact it’s just a short hop away from the more exciting aspects of that same city living.

Gifts from the gifted

Taj’s special “Onederful” staycation offer is packed with enticing value-added extras. The package includes a two-night stay; a three-course lunch featuring either — the international flavours of Palm Kitchen or traditional British pub dishes like Lancashire hot pot or fish and chips from a menu overflowing with wholesome comfort food at the British gastropub, Roaring Rabbi; a bottle of wine to share at Raia; a welcome cake; and a 45-minute relaxing couple’s treatment at award-winning spa, JIVA.

The total package price is Dhs3,650 and everybody that books will receive free entry to a draw, where one lucky winner will win a two-night stay at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa. In the MALDVIES.

Book your stay now (before March 31) at exoticadubai.tajhotels.com

But the celebrations don’t stop there. For one day only — Saturday, March 18 enjoy a special discounted edition of Raia Rooftop Bar & Lounge’s Panorama Brunch. Located on the hotel’s sixth floor, the venue’s two alfresco terraces offer mesmeric views of the Palm Jumeirah coastline and Dubai Marina’s iconic towerscape; Arabesque ambiance; and an appropriately exotic culinary adventure. The promotional price of Dhs450 includes unlimited sips of beer, wine, spirits and bubbles.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, Sat Mar 18 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs450. giftvouchers.tajexoticapalmdubai.com

Images: Provided