Iftars

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Al Nafoorah

Al Nafoorah transports guests to the culturally rich Lebanon with a traditional iftar set menu. Set in picturesque interiors, guests can enjoy classic tunes from the live Oud player paired with panoramic views and shisha on the wraparound terrace.

Sunset until 8pm, Dhs295 per person and Dhs150 for kids below 12 years old, Dhs285 per person for bookings with 10 guests and above.

Pai Thai

For an alternative iftar experience surrounded by lush greenery, discover the award-winning aromatic flavours from Pai Thai with a mouth-watering three-course sharing set menu and a specially themed welcome mocktail.

Sunset until 11pm, Dhs250 per person.

Jumeirah Al Naseem

The Palmery

The family-friendly venue serves up a delectable buffet with live stations showcasing international and classic flavours, all paired with classic music from the live Oud player and a welcoming ambiance.

Sunset to 9pm, Dhs295 per person inclusive of water.

Al Mandhar Lounge

The intimate lounge offers guests a multi-cuisine set menu served to your table.

Sunset to 9pm (shisha available), Dhs295 per person inclusive of water.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Hanaaya

Diners can savour a traditional iftar buffet with classic Ramadan dishes and Arabic-themed beverages for the whole family to enjoy.

Sunset to 10pm, Dhs250 per person.

Margaux

Spread the love this Ramadan with Margaux’s limited-edition Ramadan hamper, filled to the brim with mouth-watering treats and innovative flavours. Gift your loved ones the ultimate selection of carefully crafted treats including macaroons, chocolate dates, pistachio & date cakes, vanilla honey, sparkling apple & date juice and even more sweet gifts.

Available until April 22, Dhs690, can be purchased at Margaux or online through margauxpastryboutique.com or call (0)58 601 7474.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Al Iwan

The quintessential Arabic restaurant invites guests to indulge in a traditional iftar as it serves up Arabesque dining at its best.

Sunset until 10.30pm, Dhs380 per person and Dhs190 for kids between three to 11 years old.

Al Falak Ballroom

Experience a magnificent iftar buffet filled with Ramadan delicacies, perfect for large gatherings and group bookings.

Sunset until 10.30pm, Dhs340 per person (minimum of 60 guests).

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

The Ramadan Garden

Discover a spectacle of live fire cooking inspired by the traditions of the Mediterranean and the Middle East partnered with traditional tunes from the live Oud player.

Sunset until 9pm, Dhs295 per person (Friday to Sunday), Dhs275 per person (Monday to Thursday) and Dhs135 for kids. Group Iftar bookings available at the private majlis with a capacity of 10 guests and minimum spend of Dhs4,500.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Imperium

Delight in a grand iftar buffet spread with traditional dishes and special Arabic themed beverages.

Sunset to 9pm, Dhs220 per person.

Al Nafoorah

Gather your family and feast on an array of authentic Lebanese cuisine with a sharing style menu and Arabic themed beverages.

Sunset to 9pm, Dhs250 per person.

Zenzi Beach

Discover the newly opened beachside dining destination that offers guests a unique set menu showcasing flavours from South America.

Sunset to 9pm, Dhs345 per person.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Nomad

Enjoy an international iftar buffet with live cooking stations, specially themed desserts, and classic Ramadan beverages.

Sunset to 9pm, Dhs150 per person, Dhs75 for kids between four and 11 years old and kids under three years old dine complimentary.

City Walk

Boaz

Bringing the heart of Istanbul to the table, diners can tuck into a three-course or five-course set menu showcasing unmatched flavours and signature beverages.

Sunset to 8.30pm, three-course menu at Dhs135 per person and five-course set menu at Dhs175 per person.

Butcha Turkish Steakhouse

The flavourful Turkish steakhouse and grill offers guests a Turkish inspired six-course sharing style iftar set menu inclusive of beverages served to the table.

Sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs225 per person (minimum two people), Dhs115 for kids below 12 years old and kids under the age of six dine complimentary.

Suhoors

Al Falak – Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Guests are treated to an exceptional array of authentic Arabic delicacies with an expansive buffet.

11pm to 3am, Dhs300 per person.

The Ramadan Garden – Jumeirah Beach Hotel

With unparalleled views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, late-night diners can delight in the a la carte menu all paired with shisha and a live oud performance.

9pm to 3am, Dhs220 minimum spend per person, for groups of 20 guests and above a set-menu is available at Dhs200 per person and group Iftar bookings available at the private majlis with a capacity of 10 guests and minimum spend of Dhs3,000.

Al Mandhar Lounge – Jumeirah Al Naseem

The intimate lounge offers guests a family style suhoor menu served to the table with traditional and international flavours.

11pm to 1am, Dhs195 per person.

Nomad – Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Delight in authentic Arabic delicacies from the a la carte Suhoor menu and shisha served to the table.

9pm to 1am, Dhs150 per person and Dhs75 for kids between four and11 years old.

Sultan’s Lounge – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

The opulent lounge serves up a traditional a la carte Suhoor menu curated by Chef Shane.

11pm to 3am, starting from Dhs75 per person.

Majlises

Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis

Madinat Jumeirah transforms into an authentic and lavish Majlis this Ramadan. Embark on a culinary journey and uncover rich and traditional flavours with the opulent iftar and suhoor a la carte. The menu features a classic selection of cold and hot mezzeh, fresh breads, Emirati cuisine, mains, and international dishes.

Iftar: sunset until 8.30pmDhs275 per person and Dhs135 for kids between 5-11 years. 0-4 years of age are complimentary.

Suhoor: 9pm until late, walk-ins Dhs250 per person minimum spend on F&B, sofa reservations Dhs3,500 minimum spend (10 pax capacity), Private Majlis Dhs5,000 minimum spend (12 pax capacity), for group bookings of 20 pax and above Dhs245 per person inclusive of set-menu or Dhs280 per person inclusive of set-menu.

Terrace Between the Towers – Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Enjoy the true spirit of Arabian hospitality in a majestic majlis setting as you overlook stunning views of the Museum of the Future. The luxurious venue offers guests a sumptuous spread of classic Ramadan dishes and a blend of unique and international flavours, all paired with refreshing beverages in a relaxing ambiance.

Iftar: sunset until 8.30pm, Dhs295 per person, for group bookings of minimum 20 guests Dhs275 per person.

Suhoor: 9pm to 1am, Dhs220 per person.