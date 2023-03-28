Sponsored: Elevate your iftar with scrumptious dishes, aromatic spices, and tempting treats at this exclusive oasis…

The Holy Month is well and truly underway and if you’re looking for an elegant and tropical setting for your next iftar, look no further than What’s On Abu Dhabi’s favourite sundowner spot, Saadiyat Beach Club.

Taking place throughout Ramadan from sunset to 9pm at Safina Restaurant, the traditional style buffet is priced at Dhs215 per person and Dhs99 for children.

The restaurant’s enchanting surroundings make it the perfect atmosphere to spend time with family, friends, and loved ones.

Guests can sit inside where luxurious interiors adorned with dark wood and comfortable seating provide a soothing atmosphere, or outside with breezy outdoor tables overlooking the pool and gardens for a peaceful celebration.

Indulge in a diverse selection of Middle Eastern delicacies including hot mezze, a carving station featuring chef’s special lamb ouzi (a must-try!), dolma, chicken molokhia, kibbeh bil labban, biryani, vegetable curry, garlic roasted potatoes, lyonnaise potatoes, and a wide variety of tasty treats on the dessert stations.

From pristine sands and picturesque blue-flag beaches to its stunning supersized pool and exquisite restaurant offerings, Saadiyat Beach Club is the ideal retreat for family and friends to unwind and enjoy a leisurely day.

For more information and bookings visit saadiyatbeachclub.ae or call (0)2 656 3555.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Ramadan, sunset to 9pm. Dhs215 per person, Dhs99 for children aged six to 12 years old. Tel:(0)2 656 3555. saadiyatbeachclub.ae

Images: Provided