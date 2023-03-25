Sponsored: Make this Ramadan the most memorable one yet…

One of the beautiful things about Ramadan is the variety of experiences you can enjoy throughout the Holy Month. Whether you’re looking for a traditional Bedouin-style iftar, or a lavish buffet spread, Four Seasons Dubai has it all.

Starting with Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, guests can choose from a family focused buffet at Suq, which exudes Arabian tradition, or a refined, elegant experience at Shai Salon. Under the glow of twinkling fairy lights, Suq offers a traditionally decorated space along with an Egyptian three-piece band.

Indulge in a plentiful buffet that includes a Bachir ice cream station, baklava station and a new Emirates corner to celebrate the local cuisine from chicken mandi to deyay nashef and saffron rice. The price for adults is Dhs455 per person, which includes the buffet, house water, Ramadan juices, Arabic coffee, and Moroccan tea, while for children aged six to 12 years it’s Dhs225; and children below six years dine free. For group bookings (15 to 30 guests) the price drops to Dhs400 per person.

At Shai Salon, guests can enjoy iftar or suhoor in an elegant setting. For iftar, it’s Dhs300 per person, including a set menu with soup, cold and hot mezze, a main course and dessert, plus house water, Ramadan juices, or it’s Dhs150 for children aged six to 12 years, and children below six years dine free. While for suhoor, there’s an a la carte menu and shisha available on the terrace, both for iftar and suhoor.

Moving over to Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, residents can step away from the hustle and bustle of city life to discover a modern oasis, finding moments of peace over iftar at Mina Brasserie and suhoor at Penrose Lounge.

Mina Brasserie has been transformed into a charming Ramadan themed setting, with a stellar menu to match. Break your fast with friends of colleagues with dishes such as hummus foie gras and date tiramisu. Award-winning Chef Michael Mina’s team have ensured to used the finest and freshest ingredients to elevate your iftar experience. The iftar menu is priced at Dhs295 per person, including a starter, main and dessert with Ramadan beverages, but there’s also a la carte Ramadan specials available.

Relax and unwind in the comfortable sofas and armchairs of Penrose Lounge for your next suhoor. Savour authentic Arabic favourites from mixed mezze to sweet Umm Ali while sipping coffee in tranquil surroundings. The suhoor selection is Dhs345 per couple.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach – Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah, Suq Restaurant: iftar sunset to 10pm, Shai Salon: iftar sunset to 9pm, suhoor 9pm onwards.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, Building 9, DIFC, Mina Brasserie: sunset to 8pm, Penrose Lounge: suhoor 8pm to 1.30am.

fourseasons.com/ramadan