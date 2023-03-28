Sponsored: A capital way to celebrate…

Whether you’re planning an iftar dining experience with loved ones or a luxurious spa treatment, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is a great spot to consider.

The five-star destination resort has two great offers this Ramadan you have to check out.

Indulge in an iftar at Olea Restaurant

All-day dining Olea is offering an Arabic and Mediterranean-inspired iftar experience during the Holy Month of Ramadan. You can dine al fresco on the terrace with mesmerising views of the sparkling Arabian Gulf, or inside in the luxurious dining room. For your meal, expect a number of live stations offering dishes such as tagine, baklawa, kunafa, fresh seafood, juicy barbecue grills, carved roast beef, homemade pastas, spicy Indian curries and more.

Diners will also find a bespoke tea kiosk where you can sip on a warm cup of karak tea or enjoy some lip-smacking Arabic ice cream known as booza. Your entire Ramadan experience will come together as you soak in the live soulful music from an oud player.

Your dining experience will take place in an exquisite Ramadan set-up.

It is available from 6pm to 11pm during Ramadan. For adults, it’s Dhs250 and for children ages six to 12, it’s Dhs125.

For inquiries and bookings, contact the team on 02 498 8888 or email restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Hit the pause button at Iridium Spa

Feeling low on energy? Head to Iridium Spa where you can enjoy a 90-minute authentic and ancient Moroccan Tekmida ritual. The treatment begins with a detoxifying and cleansing body scrub to remove all toxins and dead skin cells, following the spa’s signature ‘Tekmida’ treatment. Essentially, hot towels will be used to relieve tension, soothe muscle pain and restore circulation in the body.

The treatment is perfect for those who are fasting. It will cost you Dhs950 and can be booked daily throughout Ramadan from 11am to 11pm.

For inquiries and bookings, contact the spa on 02 498 8996 or email Iridium.Saadiyat@stregis.com

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)02 498 8888 marriott.com

Images: Supplied