Making iftar plans for the Holy Month of Ramadan? Larder Restaurant is one you need to visit. Not only is it pocket-friendly, but the dishes are all created from local produce guaranteeing a delicious healthy meal the whole family will enjoy.

Larder Restaurant, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront

Dine indoors in the decorated restaurant or outdoors on the beautiful terrace and enjoy an authentic iftar. You will start off your experience with dates and dry fruits before tucking in your favourite Levantine dishes at the international buffet station. For more treats, head to the live grill stations. There’s a salad station to warm up your tummies before you enjoy a roast lamb ouzi and sweet treats from the dessert station. Pair your meal with laban, rooafza, cold-pressed juices, flavoured water and a range of coffees and teas crafted by the trained baristas. Shisha is also available on an a la carte basis.

The iftar will cost you Dhs179 per person.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, sundown to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)56 4044169. radissonhotels.com

Larder Restaurant, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View

Round up the family and head to Larder Restaurant at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View for a cosy atmosphere. You will be welcomed with an iftar drink, dates and watermelon on arrival to warm you up before you are invited to enjoy the delicacies at the buffet and live stations. Expect Arabic mezze, mixed grills and traditional desserts to end your experience on a sweet note. Don’t forget to head outdoors for the hot cooking stations. Pair your meal with cold press juices, soft drinks, coffee and tea.

The iftar will cost you Dhs169 per person.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, sundown to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 875 3300. radissonhotels.com

If you are looking for a private event, you can book the Dhow ballroom. For more information, call the team on 04 875 3300.