Oppulence and excellence are the best way to describe the Laylati Majlis, and the beautiful iftar is returning to the Grand Hyatt Dubai this year. Adding a regal touch to the traditional iftar experience, the majlis features drapings hung from the ceiling complete with chandeliers and 16 VIP gazebos surrounding the main floor. The venue is directly connected to the hotel’s lavish gardens, creating a tranquil and relaxed atmosphere

Whether you’re looking for an iftar or suhoor, be sure to head to one of the biggest five-star iftars and suhoors at Grand Hyatt this Ramadan.

Grand iftar

Delve into the spirit of the season where you are invited to indulge in a decadent iftar buffet featuring an array of delicacies. With a dedicated Emirati station that pays tribute to timeless tradition, expect dishes such as meat madfoun, chicken mandi and saffron rice. There will also be a range of tempting dishes from across the Arab world including Kushari, Saj and many more. Those with a sweet tooth can delight in the popular Turkish ice cream as well as halwa and baklawa stations. Enjoy a caffeine boost from the Nespresso station or enjoy a cup of traditional Arabic coffee.

Open daily, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220 per person, Dhs110 per child aged 5 to 12, five and below eat free.

Grand suhoor

Enjoy an exquisite a la carte menu at the majlis featuring a range of dishes. From hot and cold mezze to oven-baked manakish and even chicken shawarma. Naturally, the main dishes include a mixed grill, shish taouk, and jumbo prawns. Round out the meal with desserts such as kunafa, saffron rice pudding, or freshly made crepes and traditional sweets and shisha too.

Open daily from 9pm to 2am, Mon to Thu minimum spend Dhs75 per person, Fri to Sun minimum spend Dhs100. Strictly 18 plus.

Conference and Exhibition Centre, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Deira, sunset to 8.30pm and 9pm to 2am daily. hyattrestaurants.com

Images: Supplied