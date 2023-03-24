Step back in time…

It’s quite a niche experience of sitting in a lounge while enjoying a Cubano and sippin’ on cognac and not many places prescribe to the very 1920s vibe. Nevertheless, Dubai has plenty late night lounges that offer some of the classiest and most exclusive vibes that teleport you back to the roaring ‘20s where late night lounges were a quintessential part of living.

Here are four of the most exclusive late night lounges in Dubai.

Above 21

This upscale whisky and cigar lounge have a modern take on the Gatsby scene. Their exclusive lounge offers a walk-in humidor with a wide range of cigar and whisky pairings. The lounge has a membership program that offers discounts across all the FIVE Palm Jumeriah restaurants, private tastings and the membership payment is fully redeemable.

Above 21, Palm Jumeriah, open daily from 4pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 455 9989, palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Churchill Club

There’s a certain allure to a very private style of club. However, the self-proclaimed most prestigious cigar lounge is the place for cigar connoisseurs. It is an intimate lounge that offers a collection of items from an international tasting menu, inclusive of sushi and beluga caviar.

Churchill Club, Gate Village, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Tel (0)4 506 0000, fourseasons.com, @churchilclub

Diademas

Named after the acclaimed cigar, whose name derives from a crown-like headband. That is exactly the way to describe this lounge. The lounge offers an extensive drinks and cigar menu along with a membership program that includes special discounts, cigar box maintenance and complimentary room meeting room rental.

Diademas, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, open daily from 5.30pm to 1.30am, Tel:(0)4 501 8615, hhoteldubai.com

Library Bar

This Jazz lounge captures the spirit of late night lounging with the perfect venue for an evening excursion. The venue is inspired by traditional drawing rooms with plush leather seating and cosy corners for all your intimate discussions. The lounge offers finely crafted cigars and the most premium of drinks.

Library Lounge, The Ritz Carlton, Jumeirah Beach Residence, 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 399 4000 ritzcarlton.com

La Casa Del Habano

The exclusive franchise of Habanos has locations scattered across the UAE for cigar aficionados to frequent. La Casa Del Habano in City Walk however, is considered the jewel of the franchise, offering of course a wide range of Cuban cigars along with a Habanos Terrazas selection. Their membership also includes private cigar lockers.

La Casa Del Habano, various branches across the UAE, open daily from 10am to 12am, @lacasadelhabanoinuae

Salotto by Chic Nonna

Nestled atop the stunning venue of Chic Nonna, winding up the staircase you will find the 70s inspired Salotto by Chic Nonna. The finest Italian leather couches are accompanied by a sophisticated DJ booth that plays subdued beats throughout the night. Connected to this lounge, guests will find a specialised cigar room that is ideal for those wanting to enjoy a cheeky Cubano.

Salotto by Chic Nonna, inside Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, DIFC, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 605 2000 @salottobychicnonna

Smoke and Mirrors

Bringing old-fashioned glamour to the city, Smoke and Mirrors offers dwellers of the SLS hotel a secret getaway that promises South American flavours accompanied by the finest cigars in the smokeasy that is dedicated to those that desire the smokier side of life. Smoke and Mirrors can be found, somewhere inside Carna by Dario Cecchini.

Smoke and Mirrors, SLS Hotel, Business Bay, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 738 2280 @smokeandmirrorsdubai

