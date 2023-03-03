Sponsored: Expect a delectable culinary journey in a dazzling setting…

Choosing where to have your iftar is a hard task, but that’s why we are here to help. For exploring the finest Middle Eastern cuisine, Ninive is the place to go. An urban majlis at the bottom of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this gorgeous venue acts as a small sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai. The perfect place to gather your friends and family for a gorgeous iftar this Ramadan, here’s why you need to try out Ninive.

This Ramadan, Ninive is offering an array of treats at their iftar, with dishes exploring the many flavours of the region. From sunset to 9pm, guests can indulge in a signature mezze spread including smoky eggplant, puy lentil tabbouleh, carrot hummus with pickles and pistachio dukkah. For mains, diners can feast on tantalizing chicken tagine, turnip stew and more, before polishing off their meal with delicious Arabic sweets.

With its wooden elements, bedouin features, and glowing lights, this urban paradise exudes a truly authentic feel. This outdoor restaurant serves iftar under the stars, with local plants adding to the cosy and intimate atmosphere.

Iftars will be held from sunset to 9pm and will cost Dhs275 with soft drinks and juices. Ninive also caters for Suhoor, which will run from 9.30pm to 2am on weekdays and 9.30pm to 3am on weekends.

Ninive, Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Iftars sunset to 9pm, Suhoor 9.30pm to 2am weekdays, 9.30pm to 3am weekends. Dhs275 with soft drinks, Tel: (0)4 326 6105, ninive.ae