Sponsored: For a taste of the Middle East this Holy Month…

Spend your evenings under the stars this Ramadan with Vida Creek Harbour’s magical alfresco iftar and suhoor experiences.

The Middle Eastern-inspired dinners will take place throughout Ramadan in the hotel’s courtyard and pool area with unforgettable views of the beautiful creek and Dubai skyline.

Whether you’re looking to break your fast in style or dine under the stars, this hotel has got you covered this Ramadan.

Here are two magical ways to celebrate the Holy Month with Vida Creek Harbour:

Iftar

From sunset to 9pm, break your fast with a buffet-style iftar spread with traditional Middle Eastern delicacies from Morocco to Syria, Lebanon to the UAE, accompanied by refreshing juices. On the menu? There’s a selection of bread and dips, hot and cold mezza, a bbq station, saju station, and more. Unwind after your meal with captivating views of Dubai’s cityscape and shisha, while enjoying the modern Arabic tunes.

The iftar, taking place throughout Ramadan, is priced at Dhs210 per person, or Dhs150 for early-bird bookings. Bookings of over ten people will receive a discounted price of Dhs165 per person for iftar and Dhs150 per person during the first week of Ramadan.

Suhoor

Served from 9pm to 1am, Vida Creek Harbour’s suhoor is an intimate sharing-style menu priced at Dhs165 per tray. Guests can expect awe-inspiring views, Arabic music, shisha, and traditional culinary delights served in an alfresco setting. The suhoor tray comes with a range of hot and cold mezza including hummus, cheese, kibbeh, chicken wings, falafel, and more. To follow, guests can choose one main course and dessert from the menu.

To reserve your alfresco iftar or suhoor, contact (0)4 428 8888 or email hithere.creek@vidahotels.com.

The Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor – Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 428 8888. Email: hithere.creek@vidahotels.com. vidahotels.com/en/hotels/vida-creek-harbour

Images: Provided