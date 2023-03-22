This government never ceases to amaze us…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council has just announced the launch of an interactive, feedback platform, called 04, that will allow residents of Dubai to connect better with its government.

The royal family is known for being extremely active in the community, often spotted supporting local restaurants and hotels. So it comes as no surprise that they are looking to bridge a gap between residents and the government.

In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan said that the 04 platform seeks to improve engagement and elevate government excellence through feedback. The platform will showcase 40 government entities, creating a new model for future government, where the community plays a pivotal role as a strategic partner in designing government services.

To improve customer engagement and elevate govt excellence, we introduced the ’04’ platform, which showcases 40 government entities. Dubai is creating a new model for the future government, where customers play a pivotal role as strategic partners in designing govt services. pic.twitter.com/WKqKhK4Rh7 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 21, 2023

The 04 platform in a nutshell

There are three simple steps to follow to submit a suggestion, complaint, or comment to 04. First, visit the website here. Next, select which kind of feedback you’d like to submit and then receive a reference number for you to track your feedback and follow up. The process has been made streamlined and as quick as possible.

Once you have chosen your kind of feedback, there is a dropdown list where you can select which government entity you would like to file your request with. The list has over 40 different government sects to choose from. These include Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Road and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Police and many others.

The omnichannel platform allows residents to not only use the website to submit feedback but also through the WhatsApp for Business submission portal where messages can be sent directly to provide feedback.

04.gov.ae Tel for WhatsApp: (600)500 055

Images: Socials