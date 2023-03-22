Racers at the ready!

Held at the iconic Meydan Racecourse, the Dubai World Cup 2023 is one of the world’s most spectacular race days and tickets are now still available.

2023 will be an incredible year for horse racing in Dubai as the Dubai World Cup will be taking place during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This Thursday, March 23 will mark the beginning of Ramadan and Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Dubai World Cup will take place.

Tickets details and pricing

Tickets are still on sale and you can purchase your ticket for as little as Dhs20 for general admission.

Alternatively, the Apron Views tickets are also on sale and cost Dhs295. The Apron Views is the vibrant village that is jam-packed with entertainment and competitions for those who come dressed in their Sunday best.

If you wish, there is also a whole host of food and beverage packages as well as private dining and VIP suites.

Given that it will be Ramadan, guests can celebrate the Holy Month at the racecourse. An Iftar dinner at the Sky Bubble will include Iftar dinner and gourmet finger food along with soft drinks only. The Iftar will cost Dhs600 and for children (up to 12 years old), it will cost Dhs300. There will be no reservations and seating is strictly on a first-come first-serve basis.

Of course, there will also be premium and VIP restaurants and prices will start from Dhs2,550 and Dhs4,000 respectively. While premium suites will start from Dhs4,900 per person and is inclusive of unlimited food, a variety of drinks as well as private seating and access to the Apron Views.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Let the race begin!

This coming race in 2023 will be the 27th race for the Dubai World Cup. There are a total of nine races that will be taking place throughout the day and horses and their trainers will come from all over the world to compete in the prestigious event. Past equine winners include Arrogate, Cigar, Curlin, and Dubai Millennium.

Dubai World Cup, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, March 25, 2o23. Tel: (0)4 327 2110. dubairacingclub.com