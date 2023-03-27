Big savings for a sneaky summer sojourn…

American novelist Mark Twain once remarked, “travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness” — it also has a pretty toxic effect on stress, bad times and the content of your Instagram feed. The only real downside that we can make out is the aggressive behaviour towards your bank balance.

Which is why we get so excited about travel sales, like the Etihad summer flash sale — with airfares from Dhs995 available to book now until March 31, 2023. The sale prices apply to bookings with travel between May 1, 2023 and June 15, 2023.

Spinning the Atlas

Your challenge dear friends, is to choose where you’re headed. The world is your oyster and Etihad — the UAE’s National carrier — is your shallot vinaigrette.

Will you choose the ancient and characterful charms of Cairo, with Ancient Wonders adjacent, story-filled museums and a cracking pair of football teams, and now direct returns flights from just Dhs1,195.

Maybe you have your sights set on the fantastical island state of Singapore — home to a true melting pot of elite gastronomy, theme parks, retail adventures, the snaffled peanut shells of Raffles, and the alluring tropical mysteries of Sentosa Island. Sale prices to SIN start at Dhs2,495.

If Europe old and new is more your purview — you can hitch a ride to the rockstar glamour of London, one-word-reviewed by Mary Poppins as “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (Dhs2,795). You can explore the power of poetry-made-flesh in Paris, the city of love, the Louvre, les croissants and Louis Vuitton (Dhs2,595).

Also amongst the discounted destinations, is Kolkata — jewel of Bengal, overflowing with master architectural work, fascinating hubs of culture and on your radar from Dhs995.

Book now on Etihad.com

