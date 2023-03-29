Sponsored: A leading light in Holy Month hospitality…

The Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences, Emirates Pearl represents an immediately recognisable element of the capital’s Corniche skyline. And the venue’s assembly of top-tier culinary outlets does a sterling job of radiating that same beauty on the inside too.

During the Holy Month, the hotel opens up these restaurants for the traditional fast-breaking rituals of Ramadan — and this year is no different. These are just some of our favourite festive feasts available daily from sundown at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences, throughout the month of Ramadan.

Iftar at Sahha

Enjoy the varied delights of the popular Sahha buffet this Holy Month. With selections kept fresh through three different rotating menus — guests can break their fast with a range of hot and cold mezze, you’ll find grand gastronomy from Arabian, Asian and Indian cuisines. Beverages come in the form of traditional Ramadan juices, laban airan, kamar al deen, jellab, tamer hindi and karkad.

Served 6.30pm to 10.30pm throughout Ramadan, Dhs220 per person. Tel: (02) 510 1234, or email: ramadan.grandhyattabudhabi@hyatt.com

Iftar and Suhoor at Pearl Lounge Pearl Lounge is offering the choice of tradition set menus or a la carte flexibility this Ramadan. Your regionally-inspired dining selection includes a mixed Arabian cheese platter; delicate lamb kibbeh; fluffy falafel; and premium flame-cooked fare straight from the charcoal grill. To go alongside the date-commenced dining, your evening serenade is provided by traditional oud players, and of course shisha service is available. The specialist drink menu comprises of laban airan, kamar al deen, jellab, tamer hindi and karkad. Served between 6pm and 2am, the iftar set menu is priced at Dhs240, the suhoor set menu just Dhs150. Tel: (02) 510 1234, or email: ramadan.grandhyattabudhabi@hyatt.com Grand gathering This is the perfect option for large groups — a bountiful banquet for iftar and suhoor with mixed mezze entrees, Asian and Arabian mains — mixed grills and an option of classic Emirati speciality, ouzi. Prices are based on group sizes, with iftar available from Dhs170, and suhoor from Dhs170. Email: fidrose.malik@hyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences, Emirates Pearl, W Corniche Road Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Images: Provided