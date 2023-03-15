Sponsored: The Holy Month of Ramadan is upon us…

If you’re wondering where to go for iftar this Ramadan, then add Kuzbara at the Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi to your list.

The hotel’s beautiful all-day dining restaurant is serving up a special iftar experience, filled with authentic Arabic dishes, to enjoy with your friends, family, and loved ones.

Whether you’re breaking your fast or joining in the magical celebration, Kuzbara invites you to indulge in its memorable and communal experience taking place from sunset to 9.30pm daily.

Kuzbara’s iftar is priced at Dhs190 per person and it includes the all-you-can-eat buffet and unlimited soft drinks. For children between six and 11 years old it costs Dhs95, and children under five dine free of charge.

During the evening, soak up the sounds of the live oud player before heading over to the elaborate iftar feast.

The iftar includes an extensive Arabic buffet and live cooking stations where you can watch the chefs in action.

Choose from appetisers including lamb ouzi, mixed grill, and tandoor, alongside a selection of fresh juices. The live cooking stations serve up fresh food and flavours with a Middle Eastern influence as well as international options and sweet treats. Sign us up.

For more information and to make reservations, visit eat2eat.com or call Tel:(0)2 304 7777.

Looking to host a private iftar?

If you’re looking for a more intimate iftar experience with family and friends, you can host a private gathering at Kuzbara in your own private ballroom. Packages start from just Dhs180 per person for a minimum of 50 guests.

For private events, email events.auhmc@marriott.com.

Kuzbara, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Tibbiya, Abu Dhabi. Daily during Ramadan from sunset to 9.30pm. Dhs190 per person Dhs95 for children aged six to 11, children under five dine free. Tel:(0)2 304 7777. eat2eat.com

Images: Provided