Gather your loved ones and head to The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort this Ramadan for an iftar experience like no other.

With traditional Arabic dishes as well as international cuisine, The Restaurant’s extensive iftar buffet is the perfect place to break your fast.

Guests can relish an array of Ramadan juices, hot & cold mezze, soups, scrumptious mains, and delectable desserts.

Taking place daily throughout Ramadan, from 6pm to 11.30pm, guests can choose to dine outdoors on the spacious terrace or there are plenty of private dining rooms available including the living room, the dining room, or the library. Wherever you sit, it’s guaranteed to be a memorable evening with your closest ones.

The price for the iftar is Dhs228 per person, Dhs114 for children aged six to 12 years, and children under six years dine for free.

To reserve email dineatbeachresort@addresshotels.com or call (0)4 879 8866.

