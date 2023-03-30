Sponsored: Where warmth of spirit meets joy of dining…

The Q Food & Beverage company has been delighting diners with stunningly decorated interiors, the warmest sort of hospitality and premium, authentic Turkish cuisine, for over a decade now. Their brands include HuqqA, HuQQabaz Dubai and HuQQabaz Garden, with the first Dubai HuqqA restaurant opening in 2019 in Dubai’s Fashion Avenue. Since then — two more UAE concepts have popped up and locked themselves into the dining public’s affection.

And despite the fact that further expansion plans continue at pace (including more GCC projects and a springboard into Europe) – The Q Food & Beverage company is still finding time to honour their roots and rolling out some very special treatment for Ramadan across their three flagship HuqqA, HuQQabaz Dubai and HuQQabaz Garden restaurants.

Each of the Dubai-based venues has put together its own intelligently curated iftar set menu, overflowing with traditional Turkish and Middle Eastern flavours — featuring live Ramadan entertainment. Staying up late? There are also some attractive a la carte options for suhoor. Here’s what you can expect from the Q restaurant family this Ramadan.

HuqqA

Experience Istanbul-flavoured iftar and suhoor under the stars this Ramadan with HuqqA at Dubai mall. Between sunset and 9pm, you’re invited to break your fast with a grand banquet of Middle Eastern delicacies and traditional, refreshing Holy Month beverages. What’s On the menu? Salads and mezze, eriste — Turkish pasta, dolma, beef kebabs, lambs, chicken and sweet regional favourites (irmik dolma, date cheese cake and gullac). After your meal you can relax in the captivating company of Dubai’s Fountains show, enjoying shisha and the modern Ramadan tunes.

Iftar Dhs249, from 6.30pm, Dubai Mall, 3rd Floor Fashion Avenue, Dubai, UAE. tel: (800) 487 72

HuQQabaz Dubai and HuQQabaz Garden

Both HuQQabaz Dubai and HuQQabaz Garden are proposing a refined spread of Anatolian tastes, expertly crafted by the hands of chef Hande this Ramadan. Her menu selection includes such festive feasts as mixed grills, lamb tandoori and semsek. You’ll be able to enjoy classic Holy Month desserts including keskul and gullac, and there will be classic Ramadan beverages to soothe your thirst. The decor is inspired but the charm and wonder of the Mediterranean coast, enhanced for the Holy Month by live music of Qanun. Shisha is also available.

HuQQAbaz Dubai

Iftar Dhs229, from 6.30pm, Opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Road – Jumeirah 2, Dubai. Tel: (800) 472 29

HuQQabaz Garden

Iftar Dhs229, from 6.30pm, Mall of the Emirates, Ground Floor Harvey Nichols and THAT concept store entrance, Dubai. Tel: (800) 472 29

Images: Provided