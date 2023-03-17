The licensed, Mykonos-inspired restaurant is set to open its doors next week…

Mamma Miya…Inspired by the magic and beauty of Mykonos, Miya Dubai is bringing its plate-smashing and authentic Greek tastes to Bluewaters Island.

Ahead of its opening on Monday, March 20, What’s On had a first look inside…

The two-storey restaurant boasts incredible views across the glittering water to JBR, which can be admired from the outdoor terrace and balcony upstairs.

Inside, there are two open kitchens, a central bar, colourful wall murals, and Mediterranean-style interiors with a contemporary edge.

Featuring a neutral color palette with pops of blue, white, and copper, the interior incorporates natural textures throughout, such as reclaimed wood accents, herringbone tile, and rattan furniture.

With live music, plate-smashing, and traditional Greek dancers, Miya promises an unforgettable dining experience. Plus, every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday there will be a special chef’s musical performance.

On the menu? Guests can expect familiar Greek flavours with a modern twist. Think beef tartare with black truffle, roasted octopus with hummus and salsa verde, feta saganaki with tomato marmalade, and baked pepper with tuna tartare and tonnato sauce. Washed down with traditional Greek wine, cocktails, and mocktails.

Of course, any Greek experience wouldn’t be complete without a sweet ending and Miya has a selection of popular desserts including the simple-yet-satisfying Greek yoghurt served with fresh blueberries.

“We are thrilled to bring this new concept to life, which will be the perfect addition to Bluewaters Island and the city’s wider culinary scene,” said Alexander Orlov, founder of Bulldozer Group.

“With a unique combination of legendary Greek hospitality, a warm community feel, and an elevated yet unassuming culinary offering, Miya is set to be an instant hit with Dubai’s diners.”

To reserve a spot, email reservations@miyadubai.com or call (0)456 40008.

Miya Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Opening Monday, March 20. Tel:(0)456 40008. @miya.dubai

Images: Supplied